2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black Limited-Edition: A Symphony of Features and Design

When you think the Ford F-150 Lightning has reached its pinnacle, Ford introduces the Platinum Black edition, a variant that takes luxury, design, and features to an entirely new level. This isn’t just a truck; it’s a statement on wheels. Let’s delve deeper into what makes the Platinum Black edition so unique.

A Mesmerizing Exterior

The first thing you’ll notice about the Platinum Black edition is its captivating exterior. The deep, matte black finish isn’t just any regular paint job; it’s a custom wrap from Ford. It’s a multi-layered hue that plays with light, revealing subtle undertones in the studio light, and direct sunlight would show a more mysterious shade in the shadows. This dynamic color choice makes the truck look different depending on the time of day and lighting conditions, ensuring it always stands out.

Complementing this sinister look are the exclusive blacked-out trim pieces. Everything, from the grille, “smoked” light bars, and, more interesting, even the iconic blue oval Ford badge, has been given a muted, dark finish. This cohesive design choice provides the truck with a stealthy, aggressive look, making it instantly recognizable on the road.

I particularly love the gloss-black roof with the “LIGHTNING” graphics in the panoramic sunroof. The black soft tonneau cover also comes standard on the Platinum Edition.

Wheels that Speak Volumes

The Platinum Black doesn’t stop at the paint and trim. It introduces a set of bespoke 22-inch black wheels finished in matching matte black lug nuts. These aren’t just for show. Their design has been aerodynamically optimized, marrying form and function.

Interior: Where Luxury Meets Utility

Step inside the Platinum Black, and an oasis of luxury greets you. The seats are draped in premium black Nirvana leather upholstery with contrast stitching. Additionally, there’s a plate in the door jamb denoting the number of your special-edition series number. The pre-production model on display showed 0-2000.

The massive 15.5-inch touchscreen, already a standout feature in the standard Lightning, feels even more at home in the Platinum Black’s luxurious cabin. The user interface has been given subtle design tweaks, ensuring the tech aligns with the truck’s premium positioning.

Advanced Tech and Features

Beyond the standard features of the Lightning, the Platinum Black edition introduces some advanced tech elements that set it apart. For the 2024 model year, there are new features such as an enhanced version of Ford’s BlueCruise 1.2 hands-free driving feature and automatic lock function when you exit and walk away from the truck with the key on you. I appreciate that if the Lightning is paired with more than one smartphone, it recognizes the one used to open the driver door.

The optional ProPower onboard generator will automatically power on when you unlock the truck, allowing immediate access to the plugs without requiring you to start it up first.

These features and upgrades come pre-loaded with the 2024 Lightnings, but customers with 2022 and 2023 models will also enjoy them, thanks to an over-the-air update.

What you also get in the Platinum-trim F-150 Lightning is the standard Extended Range battery pack and the 580-hp dual-motor powertrain configuration, which should deliver the same 300-mile EPA-rated range as the standard Platinum.

Conclusion: A Truck Like No Other

The Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black edition is a testament to Ford’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of design and innovation. Every element, from the Agate Black exterior painted underneath the 3M wrap to the interior trim, has been thoughtfully chosen and executed. It’s not just about adding luxury; it’s about redefining what luxury means in the world of electric trucks.

For those who seek exclusivity, performance, and a touch of luxury in their EV, the Platinum Black edition offers a package that’s hard to resist for a price starting at $99,000. Sure, that’s a premium over the $93,290 Lightning Platinum at $93,290, but all things considered, you’re getting everything ready to drive away from the dealership hassle-free. It’s a truck that promises to turn heads, whether parked in a driveway or cruising on the highway. In the ever-evolving world of electric vehicles, the Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black is a beacon of design excellence and feature-rich innovation.