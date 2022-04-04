Beach Locations in the US worth relocating to after retirement

Many people dream of retiring in a beach town, and truthfully, there is nothing better than retiring to a quiet place by the water. The US is blessed with numerous prime beach locations that are perfect for relocating to after your retirement. These places offer affordable housing, happiness, and access to quality health care for retirees.

Whether you are seeking a place to move to during the next couple of years or you are planning to put down roots decades from now, you can always find ideal places that cater to your budget and desirability. Here are the best beach locations for living out your golden years by the sea in peace, while enjoying the sand, surfing, and sea breezes.

Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville is one of the best beach towns to spend our retirement days in. It has 22 miles of white-sand beaches along the Atlantic Coast. The Jacksonville Beach Pier stretches out nearly a quarter mile past the shore where retirees can go deep-water fishing. The St. Johns River flows through the center of the city that offers boating and freshwater fishing opportunities. It has a median home price for retirees at $172,500 and costs a median of $921 a month to rent an apartment near the sea. Various movie nights and musical events are usually hosted at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach in spring and summer.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

With 60 miles of golden coastline, Myrtle Beach is one of the best beach locales in the US. It offers plenty of beaches, celebrity-designed golf courses, and indulgent seafood restaurants. Myrtle Beach is a beloved vacation spot, but it is an affordable option for retirees as well. The median home price here is $216,000. You will have to pay around $848 in annual property taxes and $912 in monthly housing expenses. The place offers a pleasant climate all year long. You can enjoy a Sunday gospel brunch at the House of Blues, admire the Art Museum of Myrtle Beach, or take mini excursions like the Brookgreen Garden at Murrells Inlet.

Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

This small seaside town in Mississippi is the ideal and cheapest city to live in in the US. It offers plenty of recreational prospects and scenic views that will perfectly suit your retirement days. The white sand beaches are mesmerizing for relaxing with family and friends. You can browse the boutiques and galleries in Old Town and cast a line at one of the many fishing piers. The homes here are valued at around $172,600 and you will have to pay around $1,140 in annual property taxes and $782 in monthly expenses. There are plenty of local art galleries and restaurants to enjoy around this beach town.

Sarasota, Florida

Located about an hour south of Tampa, Sarasota is a favorite tourist and retirement destination. The town has plenty of white, powder sand beaches. The median home rates for people aged 60 and older is $204,000, with the median monthly cost at $1,060. The healthcare system is excellent, which attracts many retirees the area. The most popular beaches of the town are Siesta Key and Lido Key. You can enjoy an occasional sight of a dolphin or manatee while boating or paddle boarding on Sarasota Bay or enjoy a calming sunset cruise.

Coos Bay, Oregon

Coos Bay is a scenic hamlet with numerous recreational activities for a retiree, along with museums, full-service libraries, restaurants and shops, and cultural events. The Coos River enters Coos Bay on the Pacific Ocean and is a perfectly quiet place to live out your golden years. The property taxes will cost you around $1,800 annually and $958 a month on housing costs. The median home value is $181,200. The health care system in Coos Bay is brilliant, including geriatric medicine and services for the elderly and disabled.