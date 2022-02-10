Best romantic destinations for Valentine’s Day celebration

A romantic weekend getaway is a great way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. After being unable to travel amid the pandemic, it is a good time to step out and make memories in your favorite holiday destinations both domestic and international. From premium island locations to famous wine regions, there are so many amorous cities offering a perfect blend of ambience, picturesque landscapes, and cultural and historical sites.

If you are looking to take a trip with your significant other and spend some quality time together, a romantic vacation is one of the ideal ways to keep the spark alive. Surprise your partner by booking a Valentine’s Day trip to one of these destinations across the globe.

Paris, France

What could be better than spending Valentine’s Day in the City of Love? Paris is an amazing place to take your special someone if you want to sweep them off their feet. The historic, elegant European capital is oozing love around every corner – from romantic parks to top-notch restaurants to cozy cafes and inspiring views. You both can enjoy the tree-lined streets, the Louvre, Baroque palaces, Gothic cathedrals and so many delightful things in Paris.

Santorini, Greece

One of the most romantic destinations in the whole world, Santorini is one of the Cyclades islands in the Aegean Sea. The whitewashed houses of two main towns, Fira and Oia, cling to cliffs above an underwater crater, which was formed by the volcanic eruption centuries ago. The beaches in Santorini are blessed with black, red, and white lava pebbles. The island has whitewashed houses, towering cliffs, and breathtaking sunsets that can make anyone fall in love.

Tuscany, Italy

A perfect holiday spot for wine enthusiasts, art fans, and nature lovers, Tuscany is a region located in central Italy. The vineyards and small towns of the region offer soothing and romantic vacation setting. Its capital, Florence, is home to some of the world’s most recognizable Renaissance art and architecture with various famous art galleries. The diverse natural landscape includes the jagged Apennine Mountains, the island of Elba’s beaches on the Tyrrhenian Sea, and Chianti’s olive groves and vineyards.

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Bora Bora is a small island in the South Pacific northwest of Tahiti in French Polynesia. It is surrounded by sand-fringed islets and a turquoise lagoon secured by a coral reef, which attracts scuba divers in abundance. It is also a popular luxury resort destination with the most beautiful beaches. You can also enjoy many water sports such as scuba diving and snorkeling in the deep blue waters.

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona is the cosmopolitan capital of Spain’s Catalonia region and is famous for its art and architecture. The city is steeped in romance and is easily one of Europe’s most delightful cities for couples. With a delicious food culture, you can indulge in inexpensive Galician cuisine and Mexican-inspired street food. The city is dotted with enthralling structures such as the Sagrada Familia church and other modernist landmarks.