BMW Concept Speedtop: When Your Weekend Escape Vehicle Costs More Than a House

BMW just created the most expensive weekend getaway machine ever built. The Concept Speedtop costs over $500,000, and only 70 people worldwide can own one. But here’s what separates this shooting brake from every other limited-edition luxury car currently available: BMW designed it specifically for real-world weekend adventures, rather than garage display. The company confirmed orders are already open for qualified buyers who want the ultimate escape vehicle for two-person getaways. What makes this particular BMW worth more than most people’s entire houses? The answer lies in how BMW reimagined what a modern weekend warrior vehicle should deliver for people who demand both performance and genuine practicality.

Why This Makes Sense for Weekend Warriors

Most ultra-expensive cars force owners to choose between daily usability and collector value. The Speedtop eliminates this compromise entirely because BMW built this shooting brake specifically for weekend getaways, designing every element around the practical needs of two people embarking on multi-day adventures. Weekend trips demand different priorities than daily commuting or track days, which explains why BMW focused on cargo space, comfort, and real-world performance rather than pure track capabilities.

The platform originates from the M8 Competition, offering 617 to 625 horsepower from BMW’s most powerful V8 engine currently available. This twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter powerplant delivers genuine supercar performance wrapped in a package that can handle luggage, weather, and real-world driving conditions without compromise. BMW paired this engine with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all wheel drive, ensuring the Speedtop performs equally well on mountain passes and highway cruising segments. The shooting brake body style provides significantly more cargo space than traditional sports cars while maintaining the dynamic proportions that make this BMW visually striking on any road. Adrian van Hooydonk, BMW’s Head of Design, explained their approach: “A true BMW exudes dynamism and elegance even when it’s standing still. The BMW Concept Speedtop is characterised first of all by its profile. It is very unique in the automotive industry.” The result is a vehicle that delivers supercar performance with grand tourer practicality, wrapped in bodywork that commands attention wherever it appears. Weekend warriors who can afford this level of exclusivity get a machine that performs as well on scenic routes as it does pulling into luxury resort valet stands.

The two-tiered cargo area represents genuine innovation in weekend travel functionality. The trunk is divided into two sections for optimal organization, with the lower compartment providing additional space for extended trips while the upper area handles daily essentials. LED lighting wraps around the entire cargo hold, creating what BMW describes as a “jewelry box-like presentation” that makes loading and unloading feel like a premium experience rather than a chore. Every surface gets covered in leather with traditional brogue-style perforations, ensuring the cargo area maintains the same luxury standards as the passenger compartment.

Interior Craftsmanship That Rivals Luxury Goods

BMW partnered with Schedoni, the legendary Italian manufacturer of exclusive leather goods, to create an interior that rivals the finest luxury products from any industry. Schedoni has built its reputation on handcrafted automotive leather goods, and its collaboration with BMW on the Speedtop represents the pinnacle of its expertise. The partnership goes beyond simple material selection to create a complete ecosystem of travel accessories designed specifically for weekend getaways. Two storage areas behind the seats feature leather straps that secure Schedoni’s made-to-measure bags, designed exclusively for the Speedtop to match its color and material theme.

The two-tone color scheme creates a visual connection between exterior and interior that’s both sophisticated and emotionally engaging. BMW carried the exterior’s “Floating Sunstone Maroon” paint directly into the cabin, where it is transformed into “Sundown Maroon” leather covering the dashboard, door tops, and center console. The seats receive “Moonstone White” leather upholstery, creating a clear visual separation between the dynamic and functional areas of the interior. Traditional brogue style perforations accent every leather surface, following what BMW calls “Budapest style” patterns inspired by classic wingtip shoes. The exterior’s central spline gets mirrored inside as a light beam running through the two-tone leather headliner, providing atmospheric illumination that transforms the cabin’s ambiance completely. Crystal inserts in the steering wheel, gearshift, and seats reflect the interior color scheme while adding avant-garde luxury highlights that catch light from multiple angles.

The attention to detail extends to elements that most manufacturers overlook completely. Door panels receive the same brogue perforation treatment as the seats, while the steering wheel features crystal accents that complement the overall design theme. A matching weekend bag from Schedoni fits perfectly in the leather-lined trunk, completing the custom luggage system that comes standard with each Speedtop. The entire interior demonstrates what BMW calls “manufactory level craftsmanship,” with every surface reflecting the kind of hand-finished details usually reserved for the finest luxury goods from any industry.

Exterior Design That Commands Attention

The Speedtop’s profile immediately separates it from everything else in BMW’s current lineup and the broader automotive industry. The shark nose front end features a pronounced V shape design with slim front lights and an illuminated kidney grille, creating an unmistakable presence that draws inspiration from BMW icons like the Z8 while establishing something completely new. Hidden chrome elements seamlessly integrate into the window trim, maintaining clean exterior lines while providing convenient access to the door handle. The markedly slim waist emphasizes the athletic proportions, while broad shoulders enhance the muscular stance that makes this shooting brake visually striking from every angle.

The central spline running from hood to rear spoiler gives the Speedtop’s dynamic Touring profile, but the real visual magic comes from the gradient paint scheme. The roof transitions from “Floating Sunstone Maroon” to “Floating Sundown Silver,” creating a color flow that accentuates the shooting brake’s unique proportions while requiring specialized application techniques that BMW developed specifically for this project. This isn’t just aesthetic trickery but represents a genuine technological advancement in automotive finishing that serves both visual and practical purposes. The flowing transition emphasizes the car’s length while creating visual movement even when stationary. Custom 14-spoke wheels, designed exclusively for the Speedtop, feature a two-tone finish that complements the exterior paint scheme perfectly while providing the performance capabilities needed for spirited weekend driving.

The Speedtop continues BMW’s rich Touring heritage while establishing new standards for what a modern shooting brake can deliver. BMW presented the Z4 Touring concept at Villa d’Este in 2023, establishing the event as their preferred stage for showcasing Touring innovations, and the Speedtop represents the highest and most exclusive embodiment of this tradition. Production details reveal BMW’s confidence in the ultra luxury market, with Bernd Körber, Senior Vice President BMW Brand and Product Management, explaining their decision to increase production from the Skytop’s 50 units to 70 Speedtops based on collector enthusiasm. BMW’s Manufactory workshop handles all production, ensuring each Speedtop receives handcrafted attention that justifies its astronomical price through execution rather than artificial scarcity.

Unfortunately for American enthusiasts, the Speedtop won’t receive official US market availability, though qualified international buyers can place orders now through BMW’s exclusive channels. The 70-unit production run represents a significant increase from the Skytop’s 50 units, suggesting strong demand for these ultra-premium models among collectors who appreciate genuine craftsmanship over artificial scarcity. For those fortunate enough to secure one, the Speedtop delivers a weekend escape vehicle that combines supercar performance with grand tourer practicality, wrapped in bodywork and interior appointments that justify its half-million-dollar price through execution rather than marketing hype.