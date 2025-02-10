Is the OPPO Find N5 the Thinnest Foldable on the Planet? Sleek, Chic, and Everything In-Between

Oppo is raising the bar for foldable phones with the Find N5, which is confirmed to be among the slimmest on the market. It unites high fashion with serious functionality in a way that feels surprisingly natural, whether it’s placed beside a favorite lipstick or propped next to a designer heel. Launched on February 20th in Singapore, this newcomer proves style and everyday practicality can flourish together. Oppo’s creation doesn’t just look thin—it makes paper feel chubby. Once the Find N5 unfolds, it makes regular smartphones seem like they’ve been binge-watching every tech review on the planet. This is one sleek move in design that’s bound to turn heads.

Part of its appeal lies in its confirmed dimensions. The next-generation foldable measures just a few millimeters thick when unfolded, revealing a generous 7.56-inch LTPO AMOLED display when opened. That main screen offers a 1792 x 1920 resolution with 1B colors, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness up to 1750 nits. Oppo’s choice to include Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection indicates a focus on durability, even with a design that emphasizes slender proportions.

Inside the sleek housing of the Find N5 is a 4.32GHz octa-core processor paired with an Adreno GPU for serious graphical power. It features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage with no memory card slot, aligning with the brand’s drive to keep the frame as thin as possible. Android 15 layered with ColorOS 15 keeps the interface fluid for juggling social media, streaming, and productivity.

The rear panel hosts three 50MP lenses covering wide, telephoto, and ultrawide perspectives, while the 32MP ultrawide front camera sits in a discreet punch hole. That array captures sharp details for everything from impromptu fashion shoots to casual everyday snaps. It supports 4K video at 60fps or 1080p at 240fps for high-quality recording.

OPPO N5 Foldable

Oppo hasn’t skimped on power in the battery department. The 5000mAh capacity gets paired with 120W fast charging for quick top-ups and 10W reverse charging for accessories like wireless earbuds. The brand’s approach to streamlining the frame doesn’t appear to come at the expense of battery life. There is no official mention of waterproofing, so those hoping for heavy-duty protection against rain or splashes might need to be cautious.

A device like this should fit seamlessly into a work setting. Imagery showing the Find N5 among high-end pens and stationery highlights its understated silhouette and professional edge. That layout suits dual-SIM functionality and robust connectivity, including support for Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port. It skips the headphone jack in favor of a streamlined, unibody design.

Global travelers interested in this foldable should find it versatile enough for many regions, thanks to a range of LTE bands that includes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, and 66. Those planning to tap into next-gen speeds can look to 5G NR bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78, and 79, covering many major markets around the world. The versatile frequency support means users won’t need to worry about leaving this phone behind when crossing borders.

Oppo is intent on showing off the style side, but there’s no shortage of substance behind those looks. The dual display structure, advanced sensors like dual gyro and proximity, and a full suite of multitasking features in ColorOS 15 on Android 15 create a platform that’s as confident at a conference table as it is in a fashion shoot. It’s rare for a foldable to feel natural as both a daily companion and a runway-ready accessory, yet that balance is what the Find N5 delivers.