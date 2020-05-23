Best noise-canceling true wireless earbuds for you

Noise-canceling true wireless earbuds are all the rage these days as the convenience of hands-free comfort suits the modern lifestyle. The offering has only been around for a year or so and still in its early stages, audiophiles find it irresistible. The noise-canceling technology in these earbuds works by sealing off the ear canal to block surrounding noise.

The Bluetooth 5 technology is more reliable than ever and the resultant audio quality over wireless connectivity is improving by the day. Same goes for the battery backup that these earbuds can provide. So, how to choose the best noise cancelling earbuds depending on your needs – be it audio output, noise cancelling levels, the pricing and other factors.

Finding a good pair of wireless earbuds form the so many options to choose can be confusing, so here are the best suited wireless earbuds for all of you audiophiles out there.

Best audio quality – Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

For those who care about the audio quality of the earbuds, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds is the way to go. Having an impressive 7mm driver and frequency response range of 5-21,000Hz gives them advantage as far as sound output is concerned. The standalone battery life of 7 hours and the combined battery life in charging case is 28 hours which adds to the value prospect.

The compact and stylish design adds to the features of the active noise-canceling earbuds. They also come with IPX4 rating, making them ideal for workout sessions and music listening by the poolside. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 ear will set you back $300.

Best fit and style – Jabra Elite 75T

If comfortable fit and design is your preference, look no further than the Jabra Elite 75T earbuds. These are ergonomically designed to stay in position inside the ear without hurting the ear canal for long hours of music listening. They have great sound output, especially the bass response and the combined battery time of 28 hours in the charging case makes them an ideal buddy for long travel schedules or adventure trips.

They are IP55-certified for dust and water resistance but don’t think of diving in the pool with these earbuds on. Control buttons on the buds are easy to press with gloves on making them an all-weather accessory to always have handy. The passive noise-canceling earbuds are an option that you can go for at a price tag of just $180.

Best for active lifestyle – JLab Epic Air Sport

Do you have ave an active outdoor lifestyle with workouts, running or other athletic activities as a routine? Consider the JLab Epic Air Sport earbuds which are made for fitness freaks. Ideal for runners, cyclists or workout addicts – these earbuds fit like a charm inside the ears and won’t fall off even with rigorous physical activity. They are IP66 rated which means you can be carefree with water splashes and dust, barring the dunk in the beach.

There’s 10 hour standalone battery life and a combined 60 hour charging case battery backup. For audiophiles there are three EQ sound settings in the earbuds which can be accessed without the app. At a price point of $149, the JLab Epic Air Sport earbuds are a no brainer for people with an active lifestyle.

Budget-friendly option – Amazon Ecobuds

Want the overall package of performance, battery life and comfortable fit –Amazon Ecobuds are the best bet amid many options to choose from. Priced at $130, these noise-canceling earbuds have hands-free access to Alexa. There have been minimal compromises in the earbuds and that can be ascertained from the fact that the active noise reduction system is designed by Bose.

There’s a triple-mic array that allows easy interaction with Alexa and the sound is also good with these earbuds. A few tradeoffs are the lower standalone battery of 5 hours and the lower IPX4 water resistance. Overall if you are on a strict budget of under $150, you will not get a better deal than the EcoBuds.

Overall best choice – Sony WF 1000XM3

The last one is the Sony WF 1000XM3 wireless earbuds which offer all the best features at a lucrative price point. Noise cancelling technology of these earbuds is amazing as you will get noise-free audio in loud environments. There’s a transparency mode which allows ambient sounds of the environment to reach the ear canals, especially good for times when you are riding a bike in crowded streets. The sound output is punchy courtesy the DSEE HX sound processing which makes even low quality audio files sound great.

The playback time is 32 hours in normal mode and if you use them in noise-canceling mode they’ll last for 24 hours. The fit of these earbuds is comfortable and buttons are also easy to touch. There are a few trade-offs – for instance, it lacks water or sweat resistance and the charging case is a bit bulky. That said, at a price tag of $199 if these aspects do not bother you much, these are fine recommendations.