Leaked Video and Specs Reveal Samsung’s Entire 2025 Foldable Strategy: Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 has surfaced in the first hands-on video leak, revealing dramatic design changes just 48 hours before the official Unpacked event. The leaked footage shows a device with a wraparound cover display that abandons the traditional folder-style screen design. What does this mean for Samsung’s foldable strategy? The video demonstrates a phone that addresses key user complaints about external display size and overall thickness. Comprehensive specifications leaked by WinFuture’s Roland Quandt paint a picture of substantial upgrades across all three models. The timing suggests Samsung faces challenges keeping its hardware secrets as competition intensifies in the foldable market.

The leak comes from two sources: X user @andrei_eclynoh posted the hands-on video before removing it, while WinFuture’s Roland Quandt obtained official Samsung promotional materials with complete specifications.

Hands-On Video Reveals Major Design Overhaul

The leaked video shows the Z Flip 7 with its most significant change: a 4.1-inch cover display that wraps around the camera module.

Physical dimensions tell the story of Samsung’s engineering priorities. The device measures 13.7mm when folded, down from 14.9mm on the Flip 6. Unfolded thickness drops to 6.5mm from 6.9mm. Weight increases marginally to 188 grams, just 1 gram heavier than its predecessor. The new external screen represents a 0.7-inch increase from the Z Flip 6’s 3.4-inch display, eliminating the cramped feeling that users complained about in previous generations.

The main display increases from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches, providing users with more screen real estate for productivity tasks.

Both displays feature 120Hz refresh rates and 2,600 nits peak brightness, matching flagship phone standards. The wraparound design creates a visual experience that makes the phone feel more like a traditional smartphone when closed. The video demonstrates smooth transitions between the cover screen and main display, with apps continuing seamlessly as users unfold the device. Samsung has clearly focused on software continuity to make the dual-screen experience feel natural rather than jarring.

The cover display now supports up to four widgets simultaneously, as shown in the leaked footage. This represents a significant upgrade in functionality compared to previous generations that limited users to basic notifications and quick actions. The larger screen real estate allows for more complex interactions without requiring users to unfold the device for every task.

Complete Specs Breakdown From Roland Quandt’s Leak

WinFuture’s Roland Quandt obtained official Samsung promotional materials revealing comprehensive specifications for all three models. The information was shared by WinFuture’s Roland Quandt who got hold of official Samsung promotional materials for these devices.

The standard Z Flip 7 gets the Exynos 2500 chipset, though regional variations may include Snapdragon processors. Battery capacity jumps to 4,300mAh, addressing the most common complaint about previous Flip models. Storage options include 256GB and 512GB configurations, with 12GB of RAM standard across all variants. The camera system maintains a 50MP main sensor but receives software improvements for better low-light performance and video stabilization.

The Z Flip 7 FE targets budget-conscious buyers with different specifications.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 specifications focus on productivity improvements. The device will pack a battery capacity of 4,400mAh and sport a main camera with an impressive resolution of 200MP. The Fold 7 measures just 4.2mm thick when unfolded and 8.9mm when folded, making it substantially thinner than previous models. Despite the slimmer profile, the device weighs 216 grams, making it the lightest book-style foldable Samsung has produced. Internal storage options expand to 256GB and 512GB variants, with rumors suggesting a 1TB configuration for power users.

(Image credit: Jukanlosreve / X)

The FE model uses the Exynos 2400 chipset from 2024’s flagship phones. Geekbench scores show 1,940 single-core and 6,136 multi-core performance, respectable numbers for a device expected to start around $740. The FE model maintains the Flip 6’s 3.4-inch cover screen and features a 3,700mAh battery with storage options of 128GB and 256GB. Color options are limited to black and white configurations, keeping costs down while the premium models offer multiple color variants.

Pricing Strategy Targets Different Market Segments

The Z Flip 7 FE’s leaked pricing reveals Samsung’s strategy to compete with Chinese manufacturers who have gained market share through aggressive pricing.

Standard Z Flip 7 pricing remains unconfirmed, but Quandt’s previous reports suggest pricing similar to current generation models. The device’s upgraded specifications and new design elements may justify higher pricing, though Samsung faces pressure from competitors offering larger displays at lower costs. Pre-reservations have opened across major markets, with Samsung offering trade-in incentives and early bird bonuses.

The company appears confident in demand despite increased competition from Chinese brands like Honor and Xiaomi, who have introduced compelling foldable alternatives. Starting at approximately $740, the FE model undercuts many flagship phones while offering foldable functionality. This pricing strategy creates a clear hierarchy: the FE model attracts first-time foldable buyers, while the standard Flip 7 targets users wanting the latest features and design improvements.

Launch Timeline and Availability Details

Samsung’s Unpacked event on July 9 will officially unveil all three models, with availability expected shortly after.

The leaked video’s timing suggests either intentional marketing or supply chain challenges that allowed early access to retail units. Previous foldable launches have seen staggered global rollouts, with some markets receiving devices weeks after the initial announcement.

Samsung’s ability to meet demand will influence the Z Flip 7’s market impact, particularly as competitors prepare their own 2025 foldable launches. The combination of Roland Quandt’s comprehensive specifications leak and @andrei_eclynoh’s hands-on video provides the most complete picture yet of Samsung’s 2025 foldable lineup. Video evidence shows substantial design improvements, while specification leaks reveal meaningful upgrades across all models. Whether these changes are sufficient to maintain Samsung’s foldable market position will become clear after the official launch, but the leaked footage suggests Samsung has addressed key user complaints about external display size and device thickness.