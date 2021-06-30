Six luxury wellness retreats to reset your body and mind

Wellness retreats have emerged as an escape from stress in everyday life. These venues help you rest and recover the mind and body. Such facilities offer an intense fitness enhancement and blissful, restorative sanctuary in the most beautiful location.

Whether you are looking for a spa weekend, a couple’s retreat, a boost to your health and fitness, or a family-friendly resort with wellness activities – here are some of the most luxurious wellness retreats from across the world that’ll help you rejuvenate.

Miraval, Austin, Texas, U.S.

Recently opened retreat, Miraval offers a wholesome wellness program to all its guests – from traditional yoga curriculums and spa treatments to healthy-eating culinary classes and hatchet-throwing lessons. Located in 220 acres of protected forests, it features 117 sophisticated rooms with meditation equipment, free Wi-Fi, minifridges, coffeemakers and more. Other facilities include an elegant restaurant, a cozy lounge, a poolside cocktail bar, two seasonal infinity pools and a spa providing wellness treatments and classes.

Como Shambhala Estate, Bali

Set in Bali’s tropical rainforest, this wellness-oriented Como spa resort will rejuvenate your mind, body and soul through an extensive wellness program and serene surroundings. All guests at Como Shambhala Estate have access to the wellness center and spa treatments, fitness center, and yoga and Pilates classes. Moreover, its luxurious accommodations include traditionally furnished rooms and suites with verandas in adjacent thatched properties.

Kumarakom Lake Resort, India

India has been practicing Ayurveda for over 3,000 years in order to restore the balance between body, mind and one’s surroundings. This Ayurveda resort in Kerala seeks to apply the same to its guests. The luxurious Kumarakom Lake Resort is a lakefront property, where specialists tackle everything from detoxification to weight loss. Guests have the option to do drop-in sessions and longer stays for a thorough wellness journey. Its colonial-style rooms and villas have ensuite bathrooms with Jacuzzis and minibars. There are private outdoor pools and hot tubs as well.

The Ranch, Malibu, California, U.S.

The Ranch in Malibu is a results-oriented health fitness program that inspires you to unplug from your busy life and recalibrate your mind and body. It delivers strict results through eight hours of physical activity daily (including laborious hikes, personal-trainer-assisted workouts in the gym, yoga and more), paired with a minimalist plant-based diet, meditation classes and massages. Limited to 23 guests each session, it has a tier-based program schedule for different levels of fitness transformation.

Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, Tuscany, Italy

This celebrity-beloved Tuscan property has a lavish wellness retreat in the midst of the beautiful Italian region. Featuring a luxurious spa, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco offers a sauna, steam bath, relaxation area and lush private garden to all its guests for a rejuvenating experience. Plush suites and 17th-century villas provide opulent accommodation, while private pools, tennis courts, an infinity pool, a golf course, sports facilities and a gym take care of your physical well-being.

SHA Wellness Clinic, Spain

Located in the shadows of the Sierra Helada Mountains, this wellness resort features luxurious accommodations and fitness programs. SHA Wellness offers a three-prong wellness approach – a combination of complete therapies, fitness plans and medicine, which caters to fitness needs such as weight loss, stress relief and health training. There is a spa, indoor and outdoor pools, and wellness activities, including natural therapies combined with western advanced techniques, yoga, tai chi, nutrition programs and more.