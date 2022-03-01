10 most romantic restaurants in Europe you’d love to visit

There are only a few things that come close to spending a romantic evening with your partner and enjoying delectable food at one of the loveliest settings, serving just the right vibe. The act of eating becomes much more intimate when you go out to eat at a gorgeous place with breathtaking views. While dining out is amazing, dining out in Europe is simply the best.

The continent is filled with so many countries steeped in history, natural beauty, and luscious cuisines. It is home to some of the world’s most romantic cities with amorous cafés and restaurants. Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or on holiday, you must check out these romantic venues with the best gastronomic menus.

La Tour d’Argent, Paris

Every corner of Paris oozes love and romance. The city has many fine establishments for you to enjoy classic French cuisine. This elegant heritage restaurant dates back to the 16th century when it served as a dining place for the nobility. It is Michelin star-winning restaurant that overlooks the Notre Dame Cathedral and River Seine. It is known for some of the best French dishes including pressed duck, crayfish flambéed with cognac, Quenelle of wild pike, and a wide range of wines.

Ambrosia Restaurant, Santorini

Santorini is one of the most romantic places on the planet, which is why it is a popular wedding and honeymoon destination. Located atop the Caldera cliff in Oia village of Santorini, Ambrosia Restaurant is a beautiful dining spot that overlooks the Aegean Sea. You can enjoy delicious dishes served in an intimate candlelit, white-tablecloth setting on the terrace or dine in the two antique-filled indoor salas. It offers a wide variety of gourmet Greek dishes with international flavors.

Nautika Restaurant, Croatia

Offering signature dishes that exude authentic local flavors, the Nautika Restaurant is nestled at the edge of the sea at Pile. It lies alongside the western entrance to Dubrovnik’s Old City and offers amazing views of the fortresses of Loverjenac and Bokar. It is widely known as one of the most romantic restaurants in the world and has an old-world charm about it. The head chef Mario Bunda has created a delectable Mediterranean cuisine menu that includes Lamb Dalmatian style, St. Jacob’s scallop, Zacapa Affogato, etc.

Clos Maggiore, London

London is filled with many good French restaurants, but the amorous setting of Clos Maggiore with an open fire and gorgeous floral ceiling display will transport you into another realm. This modern French restaurant has sweet cherry blossom boughs hanging from the ceiling, romantic lighting, a retractable roof, and a classic fireplace. It is located in the Covent Garden and offers a brilliant menu curated by chef Marcellin Marc, which includes Carlingford Oyster, Kohlrabi & Oscietra Caviar, Wild Mushroom Risotto and much more.

La Sponda, Positano, Italy

La Sponda at La Sirenuse is a Michelin-starred restaurant on the Amalfi Coast and offers a menu based on fresh local ingredients and dishes inspired by the great culinary traditions of Naples. Its dreamy setting looks like it is plucked out of a wedding scene from a rom-com movie. You will get to enjoy a romantic dinner as 400 candles are lit every single evening, creating an amazing ambiance. In warmer weather, the dinner is served on the al fresco pool terrace, which provides views of Positano’s jauntily stacked houses and an iridescent church dome.

Grotta Palazzese, Italy

An Italian restaurant in a cove, Grotta Palazzese presents a unique and serene background. Offering spectacular views, it is set deep into the rock, with a terrace created inside a natural limestone cave in Puglia. It sits about 70 feet above the blue-green waters of the Adriatic Sea, with major romantic vibes and dim lighting. It has been open since the 18th century and was a fine-dining spot for Italian nobility. You can enjoy the view while feasting on scrumptious dishes that include seared scallops, red shrimp, and roasted lamb.

La Chèvre d’Or, Èze, France

Chèvre d’Or – the Golden Goat – is a two Michelin star restaurant that sits on a hillside overlooking the sea and within the medieval walled city. Part of the La Chèvre d’Or hotel is only two km from the Èze train station. The fine-dining restaurant with a terrace has a cozy bar with exposed stone walls. Head chef Arnaud Faye has curated a superb menu with versions of Southern classics. Drinks menu includes regional wines including from Bandol and Bellet regions. After the meal, you can go explore the cobblestone streets of the medieval village.

Le Jules Verne, Paris

If you are ever vacationing in Paris, do not forget to check out this romantic spot. Situated on the 2nd floor of the Eiffel Tower, the Jules Verne restaurant has a mythical setting and offers the most beautiful views of the City of Love. There are three dining rooms providing three exceptional panoramas: Quai Branly, Trocadéro, and Champ de Mars. You can enjoy the Parisian cityscape while feasting on French gourmet cuisine prepared with modern accents.

Restaurant Aroma, Italy

Italian cuisine is amazing, pair it with a gorgeous view of the Colosseum at Palazzo Manfredi and you have got one of the most amorous settings. Restaurant Aroma has a 28-seat outdoor terrace, where you can enjoy dinner or lunch with your partner and click Instagrammable pictures. The restaurant serves classic Italian dishes and supports sustainability. Some dishes include scorpionfish and sea robin, braised pigeon infused with mustard flavor and crab salad paired with mango sauce.

Greenes, Cork, Ireland

Offering a quaint, serene dining spot, Greenes is located in a former bonded warehouse in Cork’s historic Victorian Quarter in the center of the city. It features an innovative and modern menu with global cuisine served in style. It uses local, seasonal, foraged, and organic ingredients. Chef Bryan McCarthy has raised the bar considerably and it is now one of the most romantic restaurants in Europe. You can enjoy a cocktail or two at the bar, and there is an area where you can sit out in front of a beautiful waterfall running down a rockface.