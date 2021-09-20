Most underrated places to visit in Wales this year

Often overlooked in comparison to England and Scotland, Wales is a wonderful country with a somewhat small mass of land with extensive mountain ranges, opulent green valley, rough coastlines, beautifully preserved castles and stunning scenery.

While there is plenty of stuff you can do and visit many places, there are only a few destinations that are popular among the tourists in Wales. However, this magical little country has so many underrated places to offer that are just as great to be discovered.

Blue Pool Bay, Llangennith, Gower

Gower has many stunning beaches with fine sands stretching for miles, which is why this small cove is lesser-known. A deep natural tub with ledges for leaping into, the cove is only accessible via a clifftop path and a steep path down to the beach. The arch is entirely submerged at high tide and is completely uncovered at low tide. It is separated from the sea by the beach. It is a wonderfully hidden pool with not much footfall.

Porth Ysgo Beach, Aberdaron

Porth Ysgo is a small secluded beach, which was once a hive of activity for shipping rich minerals across the country. The beautiful golden sand beach is accessible through a strong set of 150 wooden stairs running down the cliffside. The walk trails a brook down past the old mine tunnels. The beach has boulder fields on both sides, which are rich in volcanic green-black serpentine and present a huge opportunity for climbing enthusiasts.

Dolforwyn Castle, Montgomery

A Welsh medieval castle above the village of Abermule in Powys, Dolforwyn Castle was established by Llywelyn ap Gruffudd, Prince of Gwynedd in the late 13th century. There is a steep walk up the lane leading to the ruin of this castle, which sits on a wooded ridge with excellent views of the upper Severn Valley. It is surrounded by wildflowers and longer walks that lead along the Severn River and Montgomery Canal.

Green Bridge and Flimston Bay, South Pembrokeshire

Green Bridge is a dramatic limestone archway, standing over the sea on the rugged and wild coastline along Flimston Beach. Although it is a natural formation on the cliffs, the area is a bit difficult to access as it is located within a military range. You can take a gander of the fantastic Green Bridge of Wales and climb down to the secret golden beach, with a permit, of course. It can be reached through a steep climb down a gully, with a rope in place.

Llanthony Priory, Llanthony

Frequently unnoticed in favor of Tintern Abbey to the south, this ancient site is truly enchanting and is an underrated gem. Llanthony Priory is a partly ruined former Augustinian monastery in the isolated Vales of Ewyas. Located on a steep-sided valley within the Black Mountains area in the Brecon Beacons National Park, the priory ruins are listed as Grade I buildings, which include the Abbey Hotel, St. David’s Church and Court Farm Barn.