2021 iPad Pro is official with M1 chip, mini-LED display and 5G

If there was one Apple product expected to rollout at the company first launch event this year, it was unarguably the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Staying true to all the rumors, the Cupertino giant has unveiled the devices and its more than what was deemed coming.

At the Spring Loaded special event, Apple just announced a new iPad experience. This is the first iPad Pro to feature an M1 chip in its guts. It comes with a breathtaking XDR display and 5G connectivity speeds that puts this device way ahead of the competition and right into the top charts of anyone mulling a tablet this year.

The features

The new 120Hz, 12.9-inch iPad Pro pack extreme dynamic range courtesy its Liquid Retina XDR display delivering 10,00,000:1 contrast ratio. Powered by mini-LEDs, its display features 1,000 nits breathtaking brightness and supports True Tone for comfortable viewing.

The most intriguing bit however is the 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU enabled M1 chip that provides efficient, high processing speeds to the iPad Pro which is now incredibly thin; measuring only 6.4-inches thick and tipping the scale at 1.5 pounds.

The new iPad Pro continues to support Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard both of which open up new ways to interact with and use the iPad Pro to one’s advantage. Echoing the spirit of the iPhone 12 series, the new iPad now packs in 5G for the first time. It can support up to 3.5Gbps network depending on the regions – as categorically stated in the announcement – in the US it would even support mmWave, where available.

Optics, availability and more

The storage on the iPad Pro has now been beefed up to 2TB which can store up to 220 hours of 4K HDR. On the back the iPad gets studio-quality microphone and cameras, one of which is a LiDAR promising improved photography in low-light. On the front is an ultra-wide 12MP sensor camera with 122-degree FoV. The camera supports what Apple calls Center Stage feature, which no matter where you are in the frame – while video calling – the camera will automatically pan to keep you in the center of the frame (in the center stage i.e).

Four speakers of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers theatre-like sound with support for Dolby Atmos. It also comes with Thunderbolt port to create a new, fast-paced ecosystem for power users. Along with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Apple has also unveiled an 11-inch iPad Pro with similar features.

The new iPad will be on preorder starting April 30, while availability is expected in second half of May. Pricing for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 starts at $1,099, while the 11-inch model starts at $799.