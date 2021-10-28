2022 Mercedes-AMG SL drop-top roadster oozes luxury and performance

It’s almost a decade adrift when we saw the last updated Mercedes SL, but that’s changed today with the new Mercedes-AMG SL. The new drop-top roadster will not have the Mercedes-Benz tag this time around instead will be marketed by the performance-based marque, Mercedes-AMG.

The new edition carries a nostalgic essence; the classic rooftop being the proof, and a definitive sporty persona of the original SL. The roadster in development for almost a decade now brings luxury and comfort of the highest quality – both on the outside and inside. To kick-off the launch, Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach has developed two models – SL 63 and SL 55 – with the AMG V8 engines.

Designed for sporty luxury and performance

The 2022 luxury roadster made out of composite aluminum structure in 2+2 configuration has an all-wheel-drive system for the first time ever and performance-oriented components for the demanding Generation-Z. On the exterior, the sports car adopts modern Mercedes-Benz design philosophy and the sporty characteristic details customary to the AMG.

Take for example the power bulges on the hood making the overall appearance visually light and low. Mercedes-AMG SL gets a long wheelbase, short overhangs, long hood, passenger compartment set back with a strongly raked windscreen and a robust rear. The electro-hydraulic soft top opens/closes automatically in 15 seconds, at a speed of up to 37 mph (60 km/h).

The interior modernizes the tradition of the first 300 SL Roadster using the finest materials and employing careful workmanship. The cockpit is driver-focused with an adjustable central display in the center console. New SL gets electrically adjustable AMG sports seats and the head restraints integrated into the backrest.

Mercedes-AMG SL 63 and SL 55















At launch, the all-new 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL will have the hand-assembled AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engines based on the brand’s “One Man, One Engine” principle. The top-end SL 63 will be able to churn out 577 hp and provide a maximum torque of 590 lb-ft. It will go from 0 to 60 mph in around 3.5 seconds. On the SL 55, the V8 engine produces 469 hp output and a peak torque of 516 lb-ft. It is capable of sprinting from standstill to 60 mph in estimated 3.8 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG has promised a performance hybrid engine to debut in the powerful Performance hybrid drive to take on the likes of the recently launched Range Rover. The electrified powertrain will enhance the car’s driving dynamics and also be highly efficient.

On the driving technology front, the new SL gets an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission having an appealing gearshift with an extremely short shift time. In almost 70 years, it’s the first time the SL gets a drive system acting on all four wheels. Both the engine configurations will have AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive technology as standard.

There will be Six driving modes and AMG DYNAMICS – from comfortable to dynamic – to suit the driver’s needs. The SL 55 and SL 63 will ride on 20-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels as standard with other options too. To round it off the sports roadster gets the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system with intuitive operating options and many digital services from Mercedes me connect.

The price for the all-new Mercedes-AMG SL roadster has not been revealed yet but Mercedes-Benz pits the car against competitors like the Porsche 911 C4 S Cab. Both the SL 63 and SL 55 are set to arrive in the U.S. in the first half of 2022, and we can’t wait to get the first look at them.