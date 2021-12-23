6 winter beers that go down smoother on a cold day

Beer is not just for hot summer days; it can be a wonderful beverage when the temperature drops. Winter beers can make you feel warm and fuzzy on cold days. This includes stouts, porters and rich fruity ales along with other darker beers.

With a wide variety of beverages, it is quite easy to get confused which ones to drink in winters. To help you find tasty winter beers, we have compiled a list of six comforting drinks that go down smoother on a cold day, while keeping you warm.

Allagash Truepenny Pilsner

If you are a fan of Pilsners, Allagash Truepenny Pilsner has a palatable hop with a refreshing buzz and lightness. The Belgian-style Pilsner is a model Truepenny beer that has hop tones and a classic grain bill. It has tones of bread, flowers, and biscuits. It is fermented using two methods with one part of the beer’s batch being fermented with pilsner yeast and the other with the house Brettanomyces yeast.

Bell’s Best Brown Ale

Bell’s Best Brown Ale is a drink that fills you with a warm and fuzzy feeling, comforting you even on the coldest winter nights. This brown ale is ideal for the job. It offers a pleasant balance between the heaviest dark beers and crisper beverages. It features the distinct flavors of cocoa, caramel and malty notes combined with a generous amount of American hops.

Hoppy Table Saison

Another impressive beverage from Amalgam brewery, Hoppy Table Saison is a perfect drink for a holiday dinner. It is brewed with Motueka hops and dry-hopped with Grungiest in oak puncheons. The beer has a tender smell and light notes of lemon zest, giving it a citrusy hint. With its summery flavor, it becomes the centerpiece for your holiday dinners throughout the winters.

Rogue Santa’s Private Reserve

Rogue Santa’s Private Reserve is a beer that gets better and better with each sip. It is slightly bitter but its toasty malts perfectly balance it out. This barely see-through rust color beverage contains hints of pine and plums that will warm the cockles of your heart. It has a citrus hop scent with malt undertones, making it a perfect pick for a lover of hops.

Sierra Nevada Celebration

Sierra Nevada Celebration is one of the best winter beers for all hop lovers out there. The beverage uses the first hops of every season to create fresh-brewed beers. The hops give this beer some intricate flavors of citrus, pine, and malty caramel. With a red hue, the beer boasts a very hoppy scent and a little on the palate. It is well-crafted, creamy, and not too boozy.

Fremont Brewing Winter Ale

With a darkish, pale wood color, this beer has a milk chocolate head and a woody aroma that makes it taste like the holidays. It has peppery, nutty, slightly creamy notes with a peppery hop bite, making it a perfect pick for a wintery day. Its malty aroma is not too sweet, not too boozy or spiced, offering a smooth drink to keep you warm and comfortable.