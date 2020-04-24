Tips to transform room at home into welcoming workspace

Amid coronavirus pandemic, everyone is trying to adjust to working from home. At home, lives can be stressful if your workspace lacks the welcoming appeal. Having a permanent workspace also helps you to be more productive.

Whether your home office is chosen space for running a business, the occasional telecommute, or simply a nook for paying bills and organizing your timetable, it needs more than a metal desk and extra chair put into a spare corner.

There are a few aspects you need to focus on while building a workspace at home that can improvise the design and comfort of the rest of your house too.

Choose wise and stay organized

You are likely to spend many hours in your home office, don’t stiff yourself on space. Squishing a tiny desk into a windowless closet to preserve the rarely-used guest room is not a very bright idea. You should choose a place with good air circulation and less traffic flow to have a peaceful and healthy workspace. It can also enhance your concentration at work.

Minimal look can present a comfortable and professional appeal to your room. Simple furniture can provide open and airy feel to the space. Small and sleek furniture items made of wood can make your working space more stylish and welcoming. If it is inviting, you will like to go to your workspace every morning.

Keeping things clean and tidy has proven helpful to enhance productivity and motivation. You can consider piling the notes and papers in a basket. Wooden or metal cube storage is a fun option for bookshelves. You can hang floating shelves on the walls to get papers and office equipment off the desk.

Inviting nature for your good

Natural elements always provide a warm and welcoming feel to the space. Include natural materials such as wood in your room. The warm brown tint of wood creates a minimalist and earthy vibe. Wooden tables can uplift your working area with various color tones. Adding small indoor plants such as cactus or succulents on the desk can also create a natural appeal in your workplace.

Lighting is an essential element – so you can have decorative wall mirrors and glass furniture to reflect sunlight during the daytime to fill the room with inviting natural light. If you work late into the night, you can place a desk lamp to provide light and add to the décor for your room.