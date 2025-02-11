Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 delivers high-performance sound, a secure fit, and all-day comfort for nonstop movement

Powerbeats Pro 2 is built for movement, whether you’re training hard, balancing work and fitness, or just want high-performance sound that keeps up with your routine. Apple refined every element to make these earbuds feel natural in daily life, from a slimmer, more ergonomic shape to advanced features that enhance workouts without getting in the way.

The new design makes a noticeable difference, with ear hooks that are now 50% smaller and crafted from a nickel-titanium alloy, allowing them to flex just enough for comfort while maintaining a secure fit even during intense movement. The earbuds sit flush against the ear without bulk, meaning they stay put whether you’re sprinting, stretching, or just taking a walk. Portability got an upgrade too. The charging case is 33% smaller, easier to slip into a pocket or bag, and now supports USB-C and Qi wireless charging, so keeping them powered up is effortless.

For the first time in any Apple or Beats earbuds, heart rate monitoring is built right in. No extra wearables, no extra steps. Precision LED optical sensors track blood flow over 100 times per second, giving real-time data that helps fine-tune training and recovery. The sensors are positioned for stable, accurate readings, but they’re so seamless you won’t even notice them. When you just want music, they stay out of the way.

The Apple H2 chip transforms how these earbuds sound and function. Active Noise Cancellation blocks distractions, Transparency Mode lets outside sound in when you need it, and Personalized Spatial Audio creates an immersive experience. Battery life stretches up to 10 hours per earbud, with the charging case bringing it up to 45 hours. The H2 chip also improves efficiency, keeping them powered longer without adding bulk.

Control is easy and intuitive. On-device buttons let you adjust volume, skip tracks, and answer calls without stopping, keeping you in the flow of your workout or daily routine without distractions. A tactile volume rocker means quick, precise adjustments and voice commands offer a hands-free option. Connectivity is seamless with Bluetooth 5.3, keeping things smooth whether you’re using an iPhone or an Android device. Call quality is sharper than ever with three microphones per earbud and a voice accelerometer, making conversations clear even in noisy environments.

Durability isn’t an afterthought. With an IPX4 rating, these earbuds handle sweat, rain, and tough workouts with ease. Whether you’re powering through a demanding gym session, covering long distances on a run, or facing unexpected weather conditions, they remain dependable. Designed to endure rigorous training and everyday movement, they won’t let you down, no matter the setting.

Powerbeats Pro 2 supports movement in all aspects of life, not just workouts. At the gym, on a work call, or during a quiet moment, they seamlessly integrate into your routine. Every upgrade, from the redesigned shape to heart rate tracking and smarter controls, makes daily life smoother. Apple has taken what made the original great and refined it to make sure these earbuds don’t just keep up—they keep you moving.