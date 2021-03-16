Braun BC21 with wireless charging revives nostalgia of desk alarm clocks

While desk alarm clocks might no longer be on your buying list, there’s reason enough to get one right now. Especially when it doubles as a wireless charger and brings back the nostalgia of the 70s!

German industrial design company Braun has given their classic DN40 alarm clock designed by Dieter Rams and Dietrich Lubs, a modern makeover with an added utility that’s hard to ignore in 2021.

Braun BC21 digital alarm clock

Coincidently the design of the original Braun DN40 alarm clock makes a strong case for a 10W Qi wireless fast-charger to add to the utility of BC21 for hardcore geeks. The LCD display shows the current time (light sensor adjusts the display brightness) so that you don’t have to look at the glaring screen of your phone at night to check the time.

The dual utility of charging your phone (or even wireless earbuds or headphones) before your go to bed, and wake up with a fully juiced device for day’s work, sure sounds good. In fact, this alarm clock gives one more reason to have it by the bedside.

Alarm sound grows if you don’t get up

The clock’s intended purpose is to wake you up gently in the morning, but if you are a hard sleeper, BC21 will get louder, the longer you ignore it. The crescendo beep alarm snoozes at every 5 minutes interval and can be turned off via the touch snooze button.

The display also shows the charged level of the phone battery for your convenience, and the time can be set in 12/24 hour format. Braun BC21 checks all the boxes when we talk of usability and function – not a bad bet at £95 (approximately $132). It might just be the right antidote for your smartphone addiction woes during bedtime too!