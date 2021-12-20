Best Christmas cruises to end 2021 on a merry note

Holiday season is the best as it brings along the finest Christmas cruises for you to enjoy. It is the best time to book your festive getaway and explore wonderful places across the world. There are many brilliant choices to satisfy your wanderlust while offering the joys of Christmas.

Cruise ships merrily rejoice Christmas, creating jovial winter wonderlands for those who decide to travel during the holidays. You can go to tropical locations or admire the beauty of the Northern Lights in the Arctic Circle. Here are some of the best Christmas cruises to end this year on a merry note.

Seabourn Venture

Seabourn Venture is the best cruise if you want to experience the magic of Arctic winter this year. The 14-day Northern Lights, North Cape and Norway cruise leaves Tromso on December 23, 2021, on the newly launched cruise that will combine the comfort and luxury of the ship at its best. You can enjoy sledding, cross country skiing and see the most beautiful Aurora Borealis.

AmaDahlia Cruise

AmaWaterways is going to debut its AmaDahlia cruise on the Nile in Upper Egypt. The ship will offer you a chance to discover iconic destinations across the Nile Valley, along with the chance to visit the pyramids and beautiful Egyptian museum in Cairo. You can also take a pre-cruise visit to Jordon to admire the Red Rose city of Petra and a post-cruise trip to Jerusalem, Bethlehem, and Masada.

Crystal River Cruise

If you are a fan of culture, history and stunning architecture, you can travel on a Danube river cruise. The Crystal Ravel sets sail on December 22, 2021, on an 11-day journey from Budapest to Regensburg. The trip will include overnights in Budapest, Vienna, and Regensburg, with beautiful scenery and fascinating ports. The cruise offers a luxurious experience as you explore the European river.

Bolette Cruise Ship

Celebrate this holiday season in soothing warmth and island scenery with this magical cruise sailing south. You can enjoy your Christmas in the Canary Islands and begin the New Year in the magical Madeira. The stops include La Coruna and Cadiz, where you can have the most wonderful Christmas Eve with pleasant weather and discover the magical islands around the country. It departs on December 20, 2021, from Southampton.

Celebrity Xpedition

Galapagos Islands is heaven for nature lovers. Get onboard Celebrity Xpedition for a festive season among blue-footed boobies, iguanas, and beautiful tortoises. The cruise has Michelin-starred menus to offer you incredible exquisite meals. The cruise is departing on December 18, 2021, from Baltra Island. You get to spend 7 nights aboard the cruise as you go about island exploring in the day.