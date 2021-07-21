Best reusable water bottles to remain hydrated around the clock

Staying hydrated is one of the most important part of a healthy lifestyle. When your body is hydrated, your cognitive functions are optimal and the conceptual precision is boosted. Whether you are at the beach, in the gym or hiking; having a reusable water bottle on you is an ideal way to stay hydrated all day long.

Reusable bottles are a convenient way to maintain water levels in your body while reducing your environmental footprint. From AutoSeal bottles for traveling to insulated tumblers suitable for all beverages, here are the best reusable water bottles for men to choose from.

Hydro Flask Water Bottle

This wide mouth water bottle features double-wall vacuum insulation that can keep your water ice-cold for up to 24 hours. It is not limited to water and can also keep hot beverages warm for up to 12 hours. Made of 18/8 stainless steel with a powder coating, the exterior of the bottle is slip-free. It is available in different color options and comes with three lid options – a wide mouth straw lid, a flip lid and the included flex cap. Buy: $33

S’well Silver Lining Bottle

With a sharp, sleek appearance, this S’well water bottle is a wonderful accessory to own. It is made from 18/8, food-grade stainless steel. Featuring Therma-S’well Technology with triple-layered, vacuum-insulated body, the Silver Lining Bottle can keep your beverages colder or hotter for 24 hours and 12 hours, respectively. Moreover, it offers a condensation-free exterior, which comes as an advantage when you are traveling. Buy: $35

Yeti Rambler Reusable Bottle

The Rambler 36 oz. bottle is specifically designed to keep you hydrated in outdoor environments as it can endure serious wear and tear. Made of 18/8 stainless steel, this reusable bottle is resistant to punctures and rust. Its double-wall vacuum insulation can keep beverages cold or hot. It has a leak-proof cap with a three-finger grip that makes it easy to hold and carry. Yeti Rambler Reusable Bottle comes in various bright and neutral colors. Buy: $50

Klean Kanteen Classic 27 oz. Water Bottle

The Classic 27 oz. is Klean Kanteen’s original stainless steel water bottle, which is designed for all age groups with easy hydration in mind. Its single wall design makes it lightweight and easy to carry around. Made from food-grade stainless steel, this reusable water bottle comes with a sports cap for running, biking and other fitness activities. You can also switch the cap to a handle-friendly covered top from any other options offered by the brand. Buy: $15

Contigo AutoSeal Chill Water Bottle

This AutoSeal Chill vacuum-insulated stainless steel water bottle keeps your water cold up to 28 hours. It has a spill-proof lid that mechanically seals between sips and can be operated with one hand. You simply need to press the button on the back of the lid to open the top and start drinking your beverage. There is a button lock for added safety while you are on the move. Buy: $20