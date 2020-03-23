Board the Golden Chariot on a luxurious Karnataka escapade

Considering the coronavirus scare, none of us is planning to travel anywhere in the near future. With social distancing the order of the day, home feels the safest place on earth.

These are testing times and they will be over soon – hoping against hope – and when they do, we would want to travel. A sojourn through the exciting and off-beat destinations of South India in luxurious fashion could be one option.

If that sounds a plan – gear up to step aboard the Golden Chariot, on a journey in comfort, romancing on the rail tracks of Karnataka. Exploring the beautiful landscape and the historical expanse in very unique, customized itineraries on this ‘Palace on Wheels’ operated by the Karnataka Tourism Board.

Golden Chariot 3 Nights/4 days Itinerary

Day1: Bengaluru – Bandipur

After reaching the Yeshvantpur Railway Station in Bengaluru at around 08:45 am, guests are formally welcomed aboard the train. Followed by seating assistance, a briefing of the overall tour is made.

Lunch is served on-board and the train proceeds toward Nanjangud Town where it reaches by 2 pm. Here, The Golden Chariot takes a pit stop and the guests are taken on a 50 km road trip to Bandipur for an evening safari between 4:30 to 6:30 pm.

Located in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, Bandipur is the best managed national parks in India. Guests then return to the train for dinner and proceed to the Mysore railway station.

Day 2: Mysore – Hampi

Mysore is famous for royal heritage, palaces and monuments. After early breakfast, tourists proceed to visit the Mysore Palace and return to the train for lunch. While guests rest for a while, the train reaches Srirangapatnam temple town.

Proceed for dinner at the city hotel where cultural activities mark the evening. Return to the train for onward journey to Hampi.

Day 3: Hampi

Breakfast is served on the train thereafter guest proceed to the UNESCO World Heritage Site Hampi, the capital of Vijayanagar, which tells the tale of grandeur and opulence of the erstwhile kingdom. Visitors can see ruins of the city which reflects the grand lifestyle of inhabitants.

Return to the train for lunch. An afternoon excursion to the Anegundi is optional. In the evening, the guests can relax on the train and enjoy dinner.

Day 4: Bengaluru

After early morning journey back to the destination, train arrives at the Yeshwantpur Railway Station at around 11 am. Breakfast is served on-board. After check-out formalities, guests de-board the train as the journey comes to an end.