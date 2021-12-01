Finest winter whiskeys to try this holiday season

Winters are harsh with lesser daylight to keep us energized and the freezing temperatures further lowering our spirits. Add torrents of snow and chilly winds to that and it is absolutely daunting. But when the weather outside is frightful, we do appreciate a crackling fire and a smooth whiskey to keep us warm.

Winters pose a perfect opportunity to enjoy the soothing warmth of a fine whiskey. There is a wide selection of drams with a range of price points and varieties from single malt scotches, bourbons, and blended Japanese whiskies. We have listed a handful of winter whiskies that will fortify you to battle the cold this year.

Suntory Toki

This blended Japanese whiskey is a refreshing amalgam of the best of Japan’s whiskey distilleries: Hakushu, Yamazaki and Chita. Suntory Toki features a clear gold color with a very light and clean taste. Each distillery brings its distinct qualities to the blend. Grain from Chita has hints of vanilla and cocoa, single malt from Hakushu offers fresh aromas of citrus and mint and well-aged stock from Yamazaki adds spice and depth. It has notes of basil, green apple, honey, grapefruit, green grapes, peppermint, and thyme, vanilla oak and wood spice to keep you warm through a cold night.

Macallan Rare Cask

The Macallan Rare Cask is considered one of the finest drams and one of the tastiest scotches. This decadent drink has notes of spicy quintet of ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, raisin and oak. Intense sweet raisin taste delights the palate, before introducing vanilla and dark chocolate with layers of citrus zest. The single malt scotch comes through batch of beautiful whiskey culled from 16 different casks. It has a very rich, velvety smooth mouthful and complexity to give an indulgent experience. Priced around $300 per bottle, this pricey drink is worthy of every last cent.

Jack Daniel’s No. 27 Gold

Jack Daniel’s No. 27 Gold whiskey is aged in oak, charcoal filtered two for enhanced finesse and finished in maple barrels. The whole process provides the spirit an affluent finish, and a bright golden hue. It is crafted with the same standards as the typical Old No. 7, but twice charcoal mellowed. The blend has full and spicy notes, with hints of orange, brown sugar and full-bodied oak and dry apple. The maple barrels offer it an extra luxurious and warm maple taste to keep your company in the winters.

Yamazaki 25

It is a deeply matured dram from chief blender Shinji Fukuyo, making it a coveted and rare item. This single malt is as balanced as it is complex. It contains aromas of strawberry, cherry and Japanese oak (Mizunara) with palate notes of raspberry, white peach, hint of coconut, sweet vanilla, and just a touch of cinnamon. The finishing taste has Mizunara smokiness and lingering wood notes. Its signature multi-layered taste is highly commendable by whiskey enthusiasts across the globe.

High West A Midwinter Nights Dram

High West A Midwinter Night’s Dram whiskey is fine full-bodied rye blend that is finished in French oak port barrels. It contains rich, overripe red fruit notes, including currant, plum, cherry and fig. The rye creates a smooth base of vanilla, caramel and cinnamon, while the port barrels elevate the taste with fruity goodness and a spicy accent. It is drink to be enjoyed neat to experience its many layers of complexity. This bold dram is perfect for a wintery night, next to crackling fire. Makers claim that this drink will get you through the coldest night of the year.