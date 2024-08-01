First Look at the iPhone 16: What to Expect from Apple’s New Release

With Apple’s next big launch just around the corner, we’ve got a fresh look at what the iPhone 16 lineup brings. We can see some exciting updates and design tweaks for iOS-powered smartphones thanks to new leaks from well-known Apple insider Sonny Dickson. As the September release date approaches, here’s a preview of what’s coming.

Sonny Dickson: Apple iPhone 16 Pro dummy units

Dickson has shared some eye-catching images of the four new iPhones, giving us an early look at the sleek design changes. These dummy units are the real deal for accessory makers, helping them perfect their products before the official launch.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are boldly available in three colors: White Titanium, Black Titanium, and Natural Titanium. While these shades echo last year’s lineup, the notable Blue Titanium is absent this time around. Expect Apple to introduce some fresh colors to keep things lively, with this year’s iPhone 16 lineup offering classic white and black alongside new pink, blue, and green options that bring a subtle yet rich vibe.

The redesigned camera setup from the iPhone 15 Pro is making a comeback, allowing for stereoscopic video recording in landscape mode. This is excellent news for those using Apple’s Vision Pro, as it enhances the spatial video playback system for a more immersive experience. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus also adopt this camera layout, featuring vertically stacked lenses ready to capture impressive videos.

A new capture button on the side of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro adds a cool touch. It works like a two-stage shutter button that lets you lock focus before snapping your shot. This feature complements the programmable action button that was introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max and is now spreading to the entire lineup.

While the photos don’t reveal the new software, we expect iOS 18 to bring some exciting updates, including the first steps of generative AI integration. Developer previews have hinted at some significant software advancements, adding another layer of excitement to this release.

Traditionally, Apple unveils its new iPhones on the second Tuesday of September, so keep an eye out for a launch likely set for September 10. With these leaks providing a taste of what’s to come, the iPhone 16 series promises to deliver a blend of style and cutting-edge technology that will captivate tech enthusiasts and casual users alike.