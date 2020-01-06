Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor debuts at CES 2020

It’s the CES once again which means Sin City isn’t just filled with visitors from all over the world hoping to strike lucky. A lot of journalists and tech people are in Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show. It’s always been the biggest global stage for innovation and we look forward to new products and inventions from different brands and OEMs.

The tech event is formally opening tomorrow but we have already seen a number of new items from some of the biggest companies. Samsung has recently shown off a new gaming monitor that hardcore gamers we know will love. If that is you, check out the Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor with a curved QLED display.

Ultimate Gaming with Twice the Refresh Rate

The 49-inch screen seems massive but that is just perfect for every gamer. Even if you’re not a gamer and your work requires a larger display or several monitors, you can consider this one. It’s a follow up to last year’s Samsung CRG9 that was released in the second half of 2019 with the same 49-inch goodness, curved design, and high resolution.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 has been improved with up to 240Hz refresh rate or twice as before. The HDR1000 rating and 5120 x 1440 resolution are the same from the previous model but this one offers 1ms quicker response time. You can also expect the NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync 2 compatibility.

Samsung Curved Monitor is Almost Natural

The Odyssey G9 is the first consumer display from Samsung with a 1000R curve. That is an impressive curve and almost near to a human’s natural field of view.

If you're a fan of Iron Man, you will also love the blue light found at the back. It will remind you of the famous superhero's arc reactor.













There is no information on pricing but the Samsung gaming monitor from last year costs $1,300. There is a possibility the pricing will be around the same range. We can hope for a lower price but that’s pushing it.