Five bar essentials for work-from-home bartenders

June 21, 2021

Making the perfect drink is an absolute art, which not only requires skill but certain essential tools as well. Arguably, one must have the best barware to create desirable concoctions at home.

If you are a cocktail enthusiast who is looking to improve his bar, you can find some options for yourself during Prime Day. Home mixologists to travel bartenders, these sets of whiskey wedges and more should definitely be on your list if you rejoice in the art of bartending.

Bartender Professional 17-Piece Bar Tool Set

A portable bar tool set is just a good sense. This roll-up bartending kit is complete with 17 pieces that contain everything any bartending adventurer could need to prepare an instant cocktail. Whether you are an amateur bartender or an expert mixologist, this potable cocktail mixer kit will help you anywhere. The tools come in a hand-crafted bartender tote bag, designed with extra inner straps and compartments for all your essentials.

Travel Bartender Kit Bag | Professional 17-piece Bar Tool Set with Stylish Portable Bar Bag and Shoulder Strap for Easy Carry and Storage | Best Travel Bar Set for Home Cocktail Making, Work, Parties
$99.97

Cocktail Kingdom Koriko Weighted Shaking Tins

No home bar is complete without a cocktail shaker for mixing up daiquiris, martinis and so on. Cocktail Kingdom’s Koriko shakers are durable essentials – one large shaking tin and one smaller. Each tin holds two drinks and is made from weighted stainless steel. These Boston-style shakers come in classic silver, sleek rose gold, gold and black. The weighted tins make it easy to shake full rounds of drinks without exerting much energy.

Cocktail Kingdom Koriko Small Weighted Shaking Tin
$10.99

OXO Steel Double Jigger

A jigger is a mini measuring cup designed for cocktail mixology, ensuring the exact quantity of your ingredients. This goes a long way while making cocktails and wrong measurements can dramatically change a recipe. This double-sided OXO steel jigger contains measurement increments ranging from ¼ ounce to 1½ ounce, while its non-slip grip makes sure that you won’t accidentally drop it as you pour.

OXO SteeL Double Jigger

Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge

The wedge and glass combination is a perfect pick to make the just right ice for sipping whiskey longer without it getting watered down. Whiskey Wedge provides an artful way to enjoy your favorite drinks at good temperatures. It contains one double old-fashioned whiskey glass and one silicone ice form for freezing the wedge of ice into the provided glass. It is a perfect gift for whiskey lovers and design enthusiasts.

Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge (1 Double Old Fashioned Glass + 1 Silicone Ice Form)
$24.95 -$8 $16.95

Alcohol Infusion Kit

This natural liquor infusion kit is a must-have tool for home bartenders. The kit includes all the tools to make your own homemade infused alcohol – a 1000 ml jar, a 750 ml moonshiner’s jug, a funnel and strainer insert and a fine mesh filter. The kit also has Perfect Pregame’s Alcohol Infusions 101 containing 71 recipes for infused vodka, gin, rum and tequila. It makes a great gift for the alcohol enthusiast, DIY dynamo or cocktail crafter in your life.

Perfect Pregame Alcohol Infusion Kit - Make Your Own Homemade Liquor Infusions Gift Set - Recipes for Vodka Tequila Rum and Gin Infusions - Great Gift Set
$37.95
