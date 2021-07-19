Five fun and frolic things to do in Maldives

Maldives is a country of white sand beaches, palm trees, clear waters and incredible sunsets. Millions of visitors come to enjoy the sunny side of life on this remote archipelago in the Indian Ocean each year. Made of thousands of islets, the country is a perfect vacation destination for people who love being outdoors.

Following nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, Maldives reopened borders to all travelers from all countries with the exception of the capital city of Malé. With a few safety protocols to follow, here are the five fun and frolic things to do and places to visit in Maldives.

Visit the beaches

Almost all the vacationers visit Maldives only to relax on the beach. Its white sand and striking blue water beaches are soothing and make for the perfect beach vacation setting. Many island resorts offer their own private beach areas, equipped with lounge chairs and umbrellas. You can go to Fulhadhoo Beach, Rasdhoo Beach or Maafushi Beach for a placid time. Moreover, these beaches are also known for various water sports activities that you can indulge in as you revel in the sand and the sun.

Stay at Huvafen Fushi Underwater Spa & Resort

Located on Nakatchafushi Island northwest of Malé and the airport, Huvafen Fushi Underwater Spa & Resort is an amazing place for nature lovers. It is sitting in the middle of a serene lagoon, encircled by beautiful beaches and lush vegetation. If you are going to Maldives, be sure to visit this resort to rejuvenate your body and spirit. You can enjoy a yoga pavilion, swimming pool, gym and a variety of watersports activities here while observing different marine species during spa treatments.

Scuba diving and snorkeling

Maldives attracts thousands of water sports fans each year as it provides great prospects for scuba diving and snorkeling. Many resorts are located in a close proximity to coral reefs, where vacationers can easily swim from the beach. If you are a snorkeling enthusiast, you can hire a boat and a tour operator transport to explore the deeper waters and even more vibrant reefs. Both activities are a great option to explore the enigmatic life underwater.

Explore Fuvahmulah Island

Fuvahmulah Island is located on the southern end of Maldives in the middle of the Equatorial Channel. It is a bit outside the tourism zone in Maldives, so you have to acquire a special permit and a local guide is needed to reach this secluded heaven. Once there, you get to enjoy the white soft sand of Thundi Beach and the lake and water park at Dhadimagi Kilhi. You can find various vegetable and fruit farms on this fertile island. Remember to visit between December and April, which is the island’s dry season.

Visit the National Museum in Malé

Located on the island of Malé, the National Museum of Maldives was previously a part of the Sultan’s Palace. It was opened for public display in 1952. You can visit the museum to take in a large collection of historical artifacts that belonged to the Sultans, including paper and cloth manuscripts, attires of kings and queens, photographs, armors, arms and other objects from the pre-Islamic period. It also displays objects dedicated to medieval periods and modern times.