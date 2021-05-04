Beach vacations are probably the best with light breeze, pristine white or golden sand and turquoise waters. However, black sand beaches are one of nature’s most fascinating features. They have a mysterious and dramatic allure about them.

Black sand beaches are usually the result of a volcanic lava flow or glacial activity. There are several intriguing volcanic islands across Europe, featuring stunning black sand beaches that possess an unrivaled contrast to the blue waters lapping the shores. Here are the five most gorgeous black sand beaches of Europe.

Playa Jardin, Tenerife

Playa Jardin is a black sand beach on the volcanic island of Tenerife. The island is part of the Spanish Canary Islands located off the coast of northwest Africa, which are home to many unique beaches. The captivating black sand beach is a true urban beach, juxtaposed against the dark volcanic sands and lush greenery is set the touristy town of Playa Jardin.

Kamari Beach, Santorini

Greece’s beloved island of Santorini is famous for its many black sand beaches. Its seafront Kamari Beach features a long stretch of volcanic black sand and pebble coastline. The indigo waters of the Aegean Sea look absolutely stunning in contrast to the granulated black sand. Overlooking the nearby Mesa Vouno Mountain, the beach is lined by scuba-diving centers and Jet Ski rental spots.

Stromboli, Aeolian Islands, Italy

Located north of Sicily, Stromboli is the furthest Aeolian Island and its active volcano that has been erupting constantly for over 2,000 years. Owing to its continuous volcanic activity, the island has many black sand beaches. Ficogrande is the best-known beach of the island, which offers striking views of Strombolicchio, a volcanic rock, black sandy beaches against sparkling blue waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Reynisfjara, Iceland

This beautiful beach is located next to a quaint fishing village of Vík í Mýrdalon the southern coast of Iceland. Reynisfjara is among one of the country’s most stunning black beaches. The beach provides stunning vistas of the mighty waves of the Atlantic crashing on the shore and against the basalt rock formations protruding from the sea. This location is known to the Game of Thrones fans Eastwatch-by-the-Sea, where the Night’s Watch guard the end of the wall.

Madeira, Portugal

The western coast of Portugal is brimming with volcanic islands, offering the world’s most beautiful and unspoilt black sand beaches. Madeira has several black sand beaches, lined with rough cliffs that create enchanting panoramic views. Praia Formosa in Funchal consists of four beaches of black sand and pebbles mix. Ribeira Brava is another magical dark-hued beach on the island.