Five Opulent European Alpine Ski Chalets You Can Check-in on Your Visit

Europe is a leading ski holiday destination in the world. The ski slopes are dotted with best in class facilities. Right from lift-linked slopes to state-of-the-art ski chalets.

It is no child’s play to find a ski destination of choice in Europe. The varying distinction in scenery, snow and culture play hard on the mind. Similarly, which is the best ski chalet to check-in, is a matter of debate, but these five properties from alpine travel specialist Leo Trippi are strong contenders.

Bent at designing luxury ski chalets to deliver exceptional holidays to architecturally conscious and design savvy skiers looking for a mountain experience in rustic charm, Leo Trippi Group has been predominantly active in the ski holidays since 1882.

Out of the whopping inventory of 640 properties across Europe, these are the finest five ski chalets (in no particular order) from the Swiss-based tour operator.

Mi Chalet, Alta Badia

Designed and built by architect Karl Heinz Castlunger in 2018, this traditional timber and natural stone chalet blends superbly with the spectacular Dolomites in the Alta Badia valley. Offering abundance of alpine charm, the Mi Chalet overlooks the UNESCO World Heritage site in the Italian Alps.

The double story chalet, just 20 meters from the nearest ski bus, boasts huge panoramic windows. The bedroom on the ground floor with private bathroom and infrared cabin is ideal setting for a couple desiring peace and tranquility in the mountains.

A feature fireplace in the center of the open plan living area on the first floor is as inviting as it gets. The same floor has a kitchen with separate breakfast bar and dining area. When the guest has had enough of the vista and coziness indoors, they can head to the outdoor heated swimming pool for a relaxing dip.

Booking starts at $440 per night (self-catered).

Chalet Zermatt Peak, Zermatt

Exhibiting open plan living in an exclusive Swiss location surrounded by breathtaking views, the Chalet Zermatt Peak is incredibly designed to exude luxury. Tucked into side of the majestic Matterhorn Mountain, the Chalet is accessed through a private tunnel cut into the rock.

Designed by Paul Bowyer with floor-to-ceiling windows, the property made with excessive use of wood, glass and stone, has six floors. The living, kitchen and dining areas lie on the second floor, and five bedrooms with en suite bathrooms are on the other levels; the master bathroom touts a Jacuzzi.

A second, all-weather outdoor kitchen for al-fresco dining can be found on the external terrace. Chalet Zermatt Peak can comfortably accommodate up to thirteen guests.

Booking starts at $62,500 per week (fully serviced).

Chalet Banksy, Tignes

The chalet exhibiting contemporary urban feel is designed as a tribute to artist Banksy. His artworks are a common sight throughout Chalet Banksy situated in Tignes-les-Brévières.

Evocative of other properties, the four-bedroom Bansky has an open plan living area with feature fireplace, a fully functional kitchen, adjoining dining area from where a door opens onto the terrace.

Just above the living room is a mezzanine specially crafted for the young visitors who can fancy a game of foosball or try their hand at arcade games. Guest also have access to indoor swimming pool, spa and sauna in-house.

Best for up to eight people, Chalet Banksy is about 100 meters from a mini funicular that provides access to ski lifts.

Booking starts $12,500 per week (fully serviced).

Chalet Marco Polo, Val d’Isere

Combining lavish comfort with traditional alpine architectural style, the Chalet Marco Polo is built out of weathered timber, carved wood, and lots of stainless steel.

The exceptionally crafted and strategically located Marco Polo, which thrives on the concept of privacy and has easy access to the center of Val d’Isere, has been nominated as Best Ski Chalet in France by World Ski Awards.

Spanning across almost 1000 square-meter of living space, this six en-suite bedroom property can comfortably accommodate fourteen guests. Each bedroom is meticulously designed with bold interiors, while the master bathroom features a large stone bathtub as an intriguing amenity.

A feature fireplace is at the heart of the living and dining area adjoining the kitchen. Connected to the living space is a large balcony with outdoor kitchen and an area to dine with views of La Face slope in the foreground.

Wellness facilities on the property include a spa, huge hot tub, hammam, gold leaf swimming pool with jet streams and two hydro jet massage beds.

Booking starts at $28,000 per week (fully serviced).

Chalet Charlie, Tignes

A touch of urban style at altitude, Chalet Charlie is a remarkable property with striking interiors and plenty of unique amenities close to Tignes les Brévières.

The 600 meter-square chalets, spread over several floors, features custom-built furniture from Nord Noratlas, a 1950s military aircraft. It doesn’t just end here, in fact, highlight of the Charlie is a game console housed inside the nose-cone of the aircraft.

Charlie’s spacious living room is attached to the dining area and a fully equipped kitchen on the same floor. Six en-suite bedrooms can comfortably accommodate 12 adults while a huge games room can double as a bedroom for four children.

Chalet Charlie has its own spa, a steam room, sauna, relaxation area and a spectacular indoor swimming pool with a panoramic view of the French Alps.

Booking starts at $18000 per week (fully serviced).