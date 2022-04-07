Five peculiar timepieces from the Watches & Wonders 2022

One of the grandest horology trade shows of the year has just culminated. The first in-person edition of the Watches & Wonders – after a three-year hiatus – wrapped up on a high with the world’s biggest watchmakers unveiling a series of timeless, exquisite timepieces.

As an Haute Horlogerie aficionado, there is little chance you haven’t been through the best watches showcased at the event. In that vein, you may have also rumbled over some incredible takeaways, but if there is little more to showbiz, it’s the peculiarity in design that stands out. To aquatint the enthusiast in you with the uncanny timepieces that bewildered us, we have compiled a rundown of the five most peculiar watches from Watches & Wonders Geneva 2022; take a peek at them:

TAG Heuer Carrera Plasma

TAG Heuer Carrera Plasma is off what you call a regular luxury timepiece. This one with lab-grown diamonds over a disruptive design defines “new possibilities in aesthetic and technical excellence.” This technically advanced watch is a sublime play of light and material, while its character and exclusivity are furthered by a 3 o’clock crown “entirely executed in diamond.” The lab grown diamonds find their way into the anodized aluminum case, dial, and hour markers of the Carrera Plasma Tourbillon, which would set you back CHF 350,000 (approx. $375,000).

IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Top Gun “Lake Tahoe”

IWC has been experimenting with its ceramic case material for a while now. After a range of options in the kitty already, the new Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Top Gun Edition “Lake Tahoe” debuts with a white ceramic case that would leave anyone floored. The color’s inspired by the white US Navy uniforms and the white winter landscape around Lake Tahoe, the largest freshwater lake in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. An aviation watch by virtue, the IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph has a black dial that contrasts the otherwise white ceramic 44mm case and bracelet. This $10,700 watch’s titanium caseback features the Top Gun logo.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT Master II

Going into the Watches and Wonders 2022, there were rumors – not many vouched for – that Rolex was into a left-hand version of the GMT Master II. The watchmaker, despite the odds, did make something interestingly appealing in the genre, in form of new green and black version of the Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II, which is beyond the ordinary. The Rolex has a new crown and crown guard which are tipped over to the left side of the case, along with the date window and the cyclops lens, which are now at 9 o’clock. Made with Oystersteel and accompanied by an Oyster bracelet, the watch bezel is a dramatic combination of green and black colorway that’s not been seen before. Powered by the caliber 3285 with 70 hours of power reserve, the left-handed GMT Master II is priced at $11,050.

Overseas Perpetual Calendar Ultra-Thin Skeleton

Vacheron Constantin presented an Overseas Perpetual Calendar in an ultra-thin skeleton design. The dial of the new watch is contemporary yet very true to watchmaking tradition. The timepiece arrives in 41mm rose gold housing and in only 8.1mm at the thickest point. The entirely skeletonized perpetual calendar watch is claimed to be accurate until the year 2100, while its moon phase complication with a star-studded sky and a pair of gold moons adds to the finishing of the calendar. The caseback is sapphire, and the watch comes paired with either leather, rubber, or rose gold straps, which are interchangeable. Price on request.

Weap-One Biaxial Flying Tourbillon

Just out of the Rebellion’s watchmaking laboratory, Weap-One Biaxial Flying Tourbillon touts a flying tourbillon swirling in a 25mm diameter and 53 mm long sapphire and Black DLC-coated titanium case. Adding to the aesthetics of the watch are the two plates on either that hold the tourbillon in place. These plates feature hour and minute displays, with numerals filled with Super-LumiNova. On the outside, on each side of the cylindrical case, are titanium crowns dedicated to setting the time and winding the movement (offering 50 hours of power reserve). Price on request.