Five practical travel accessories you can gift

Everybody has that one person on their holiday shopping list who loves to travel. It gets a bit tricky to shop for people who have an incurable case of wanderlust, but even the most traveled person can benefit from a few innovative products to make their next trip a little smoother.

You can pick up some ingenious tools to help make their travels more comfortable and easier. To help you out pick the perfect holiday gift for the traveler in your life, we have listed a few thoughtful items that will help them while traveling to a new place.

Collapsible Cup

This collapsible mug folds down to two inches when empty, making it portable without taking much space in the bag. This 12-ounce Stojo compact, reusable cup is perfectly portable for your commute or travels. This leak-proof tumbler fits standard cupholders and handles both hot and cold beverages. It is made from food-grade premium silicone and a temperature-resistant sleeve prevents your hand from burning. The design is super easy to take apart and put back together again.

Luggage Cup Holder

When you are traveling, your hands are almost always full and there’s no place to safely balance your drink, phone, boarding pass or anything that you need within you reach. The Riemot luggage cup holder provides a hands-free design where you can place those things. You just wrap it around your suitcase handle and secure the hook and loop closing. It has three pockets to place your phone, passport or small items in one pocket and place two drinks in the other two.

Anker Portable Phone Charge

Anker portable charger offers an easy, portable and speedy charging option to any traveler, making it a favorite pick. This PowerCore 13000 battery charger has two USB ports, so two people can charge their phones simultaneously, or you can juice up two devices together. It is a compact design that comes in a pocket-sized robust casing. The high-power device delivers the optimum, high-speed charge to all devices, including Apple and Android phones, tablets, cameras and headphones.

Etekcity Luggage Scale

Extra luggage on trips can incur an unexpected luggage fee, but this handy scale will help you avoid paying for overweight bags at check-in. The digital scale gives you an accurate reading, is compact, lightweight and portable. It has a high-quality LCD display in different weight units. With a button functionality, you can turn on the scales and replace the weight units to keep your luggage under the limit.

Travel Liquid Dispenser

This 4-in-1 liquid dispenser is a great travel companion. It contains four transparent TSA-friendly pump bottles housed in one leak-proof bottle. You can fill them with shampoo, conditioner, sunscreen or any liquid product and use the pre-printed labels to mark them. When not in use, you just need to rotate the top to close the opening. Its compact design makes it portable and space-saving while packing a bag for your next trip. The best part is that it comes in a pack of two.