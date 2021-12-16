Travel

Five practical travel accessories you can gift

December 16, 2021

Everybody has that one person on their holiday shopping list who loves to travel. It gets a bit tricky to shop for people who have an incurable case of wanderlust, but even the most traveled person can benefit from a few innovative products to make their next trip a little smoother.

You can pick up some ingenious tools to help make their travels more comfortable and easier. To help you out pick the perfect holiday gift for the traveler in your life, we have listed a few thoughtful items that will help them while traveling to a new place.

Collapsible Cup

This collapsible mug folds down to two inches when empty, making it portable without taking much space in the bag. This 12-ounce Stojo compact, reusable cup is perfectly portable for your commute or travels. This leak-proof tumbler fits standard cupholders and handles both hot and cold beverages. It is made from food-grade premium silicone and a temperature-resistant sleeve prevents your hand from burning. The design is super easy to take apart and put back together again.

Stojo Collapsible Travel...image
Stojo Collapsible Travel Cup - Ink Black, 12oz / 355ml - Leak-Proof Reusable To-Go Pocket Size Silicone Bottle for Hot & Cold Drinks - Camping & Hiking - Dishwasher Safe - No Straw Included
$15.00

Luggage Cup Holder

When you are traveling, your hands are almost always full and there’s no place to safely balance your drink, phone, boarding pass or anything that you need within you reach. The Riemot luggage cup holder provides a hands-free design where you can place those things. You just wrap it around your suitcase handle and secure the hook and loop closing. It has three pockets to place your phone, passport or small items in one pocket and place two drinks in the other two.

riemot Luggage Travel...image
riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder Free Hand Drink Caddy - Hold Two Coffee Mugs - Fits Roll on Suitcase Handles - Gifts for Flight Attendants Travelers Accessories Grey
$17.99

Anker Portable Phone Charge

Anker portable charger offers an easy, portable and speedy charging option to any traveler, making it a favorite pick. This PowerCore 13000 battery charger has two USB ports, so two people can charge their phones simultaneously, or you can juice up two devices together. It is a compact design that comes in a pocket-sized robust casing. The high-power device delivers the optimum, high-speed charge to all devices, including Apple and Android phones, tablets, cameras and headphones.

Anker PowerCore 13000,...image
Anker PowerCore 13000, Compact 13000mAh 2-Port Ultra-Portable Phone Charger Power Bank with PowerIQ and VoltageBoost Technology for iPhone, iPad, Samsung Galaxy (Red)
$46.99

Etekcity Luggage Scale

Extra luggage on trips can incur an unexpected luggage fee, but this handy scale will help you avoid paying for overweight bags at check-in. The digital scale gives you an accurate reading, is compact, lightweight and portable. It has a high-quality LCD display in different weight units. With a button functionality, you can turn on the scales and replace the weight units to keep your luggage under the limit.

Etekcity Luggage Scale,...image
Etekcity Luggage Scale, Digital Portable Handheld Suitcase Weight for Travel with Rubber Paint, Temperature Sensor, 110 Pounds, Battery Included
$11.73

Travel Liquid Dispenser

This 4-in-1 liquid dispenser is a great travel companion. It contains four transparent TSA-friendly pump bottles housed in one leak-proof bottle. You can fill them with shampoo, conditioner, sunscreen or any liquid product and use the pre-printed labels to mark them. When not in use, you just need to rotate the top to close the opening. Its compact design makes it portable and space-saving while packing a bag for your next trip. The best part is that it comes in a pack of two.

2 Pieces 4...image
2 Pieces 4 in 1 Travel Dispenser, CHIVENIDO Lotion Shampoo Gel Travel Dispenser Bottle Sets Shower Bottles Refillable Travel Bottles for Makeup Travel Supplies (Pink, Gray)
$18.99 ($18.99 / Count)
Disclosure: dlmag uses affiliate links, If you click on a link in this article and buy something we’ll get a small cut of the sale.

You May Also Like

Emirates restores lounge, shower spa facilities onboard Airbus A380

Climbing Mount Everest – why it’s expensive whether you live or die while doing it

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.