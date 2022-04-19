Five tattoo ideas men can choose from in 2022

Every tattoo has a story behind it and so does the person who gets it inked. Some do it for the love of art while others out of fad. But, if you ask me, I’d put it in two categories. There are those who get a tattoo and carry it like poetry embossed on their body for the rest of life. And then, there are those who crib about inking their ex’s name on their skin under the influence, and then do everything possible to have it removed.

While we have little remedy for the latter, however, if you’re from the former side of the spectrum, we have here compiled a list of five tattoos you can choose to have on your body in 2022. The list will help you with safer options that’ll rarely go out of trend.

Tiger head on the body

This kind of tattoo is for alpha males who love being dominant. Symbolizing power and passion, the tattoo is a two-way sword. Either, it will come out really nice or turn out to be a complete disaster. I’d recommend you go for the tiger tattoo only if you’re muscular enough. You don’t need to go for a tattoo that illustrates the full body, rather rest at the head of a crouching tiger that depicts strength and resilience.

Ink red or black rose

Don’t let anyone fool you by saying it’s a feminine tattoo. A rose looks trendier on a man’s arm than most tattoos. In fact, a rose can be incorporated into many designs. The choice of color is really important; black rose symbolizes pain and loss while the red denotes love and passion. So, whatever you choose, it reflects a lot about your life. A symbol of love and pain, a rose tattoo is indeed a beauty on a beast’s forearm.

Tattoo a nice quote

In case you don’t fancy design and live by words, a quote tattoo is the best marking a man could have on his body. Pen down your favorite quote on a piece of paper and let the tattoo artist do the rest. A quote looks good tattooed on your chest or the forearm. Whether you like a poem, want to pass on a message, or carry a bible verse in your heart (not literally); a quote tattooed on the body does it all. To add a certain flavor to it, you can have it inked in the desired script.

Wings of independence

This kind of tattoo is all about freedom and independence. There are various degrees and designs when it comes to getting a bird tattoo. You can either choose a small beautiful winged creature or you can go for a predator like an eagle. It all depends on your personality and what you want to reflect to the outside world. In case, life has not been too kind to you and you overcame all obstacles all by yourself, get a phoenix inked on your abdomen.

Ink of faith

A religious tattoo may read old school, but trust me, it looks really fascinating. It not only caters to your faith but also lets you flaunt your style, form, and flair. Irrespective of your religion, you can get any idyllic tattoo of Shiva or Jesus or any other. It will not only exhibit the spirituality within you but also uplift and encourage you during your lows. Such a tattoo can be the guiding light and primal force that keep you on the right track and of course looks really enticing on your body.