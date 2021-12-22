Xbox x adidas Forum Tech Boost: Latest sneaker in the 20th anniversary collaboration

After the previous two pairs – the adidas Original and Xbox 360 Forum Mid – Xbox and adidas have launched the third and the final collaborative sneaker, the adidas Forum Tech Boost. The sneaker is part of the 20th anniversary celebration of the original Xbox, and is dubbed the ‘first-ever Xbox sneaker’ available to purchase.

The collaboration kicked off the launch of the “Always Played In. Never Played Out” program, and was centered around the release of three iconic adidas sneakers inspired by the Xbox that collectors and game fans would love.

The third edition

While introducing the first sneaker in the partnership, Xbox sales and marketing manager James Monosmith had termed the instance as the “beginning” of the collaboration. He had hinted that more sneakers inspired by the Xbox game console were on the horizon. Now, with the launch of adidas Forum Tech Boost the two brands are marking the anniversary celebrations in style for one last time.

The all-new Xbox x adidas Forum Tech Boost is inspired by the Xbox Series X, which is the most powerful and fastest Xbox console. The jet-black shoe is highlighted by its Xbox appeal with the pops of neon green and other tech-inspired details.

The look and feel









The next-gen sneaker features black netting and green liner with the inside of the shoe resembling the Xbox Series X’s fan vent. An Xbox sphere logo representing the power button of the Elite Wireless Controller is placed on the side, while an Xbox 20th Anniversary logo on the sock liner completes the top look.

The Forum Tech Boost’s green heal and translucent outsole reportedly is a reference to the special edition 20th Anniversary Wireless Controller. The overall appearance of the shoe is more or less like the other Tech Boost colorways and is also designed to be always played in, and never played out. Being the first Xbox x adidas sneaker to be available for purchase, it can be bought now for $140.