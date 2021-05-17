French press coffee makers for camping enthusiasts

French press coffee has earned a reputation for being one of the fancy coffee brewing methods. However, this brewing method is quick and pretty straightforward and a French press doesn’t hog counter space. Moreover, the flavorful, full-bodied cup of French press coffee can elevate your spirits.

You just steep coffee grounds in hot water for about four minutes, strain them and you are good to go. While coffee makers can help you with your morning coffee at home, finding good coffee makers for camping is a bit tedious. To help you out, we have listed the five best camping French presses for 2021.

ESPRO travel coffee French press

The ESPRO Travel Press is designed for people who are on the move. This compact and vacuum-insulated French press makes a much better pick for camping than traditional glass or plastic presses. The multifunctional ESPRO to prepare your coffee, pour it in a mug or directly drink it out of the stainless steel carafe travel mug. Its patented double micro-filter gives you deep, rich flavor without any bean residue in your mug. Moreover, the double-walled stainless-steel keeps your coffee hot for hours.

Bestargot camping French press cafetiere

Bestargot Camping French Press Cafetiere is perfectly sized for solo use as it holds one large cup of coffee at a time. It features user-friendly characteristics such as foldable handles and labeled measurements. This French press is made of high-quality stainless steel. Suitable for outdoor picnics, it uses intricate welds and a multi-step process of sandblasting. The portable camping French press coffee cup is designed for lifelong durability.

Stanley all-in-one French press coffee maker

This affordable French press makes tasty, well-balanced cups of coffee. Whether you require a fresh cup of Joe or are looking to heat up some soup to warm yourself up, this stainless-steel French press is dishwasher-safe and serves up to four people. It is perfect for camping as it brews, boils and cooks. Its compact design includes an integrated pot and a French press insert that takes up minimal space in your backpack.

KONA French press coffee maker

Featuring an attractive glass material design, the KONA French press coffee maker has an ergonomic and sturdy handle. It has a capacity of 34 ounces and can produce about six to eight cups of coffee. The usage and cleaning of this French press are quite simple. The filtering method allows you to brew a fine-quality and rich-tasting coffee. However, this device has the downside of being a bit bigger than its counterparts, so transporting it would be a bit difficult.

Bodum travel French press

This 15-ounce press is perfect for people on the go. The press is incorporated into a travel mug with a double-walled vacuum-sealed stainless steel construct, which will keep your coffee warm outdoors for a couple of hours. All you need is coffee grounds and hot water and you will have freshly pressed coffee anywhere, anytime. Moreover, it can fit in your backpack without taking up much space. The nonslip grip, lid and plunger top are made from silicone, making it travel safe.