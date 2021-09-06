Best electric toothbrushes for a dazzling smile in 2021

As proper dental hygiene is permanent, you need to invest in a good toothbrush to keep your mouth feeling healthy. The right toothbrush for you mostly depends on your individual choice – be it a classic brush or a powered one. However, an electric toothbrush helps you abandon some of your bad brushing habits such as not going for long enough and failing to clean the tough spots.

Evidently, electric toothbrushes are more efficient at decreasing plaque and gingivitis than their manual corresponding item. Here are some of the best options you can pick to maintain that dazzling white smile.

Hum by Colgate

The Colgate Hum is a smart electric toothbrush, with a gentle brush head and lightweight handle. It is comfortable to hold and easy to operate. Moreover, you can connect it to the app that keeps you updated about your brushing technique and whether it needs improvement. It buzzes every 30 seconds to notify you when to move on to another part of the mouth. Its charger is compact and easy to transport. With three settings – normal, sensitive and deep clean, Colgate Hum is the best overall toothbrush.

Spotlight Oral Care Sonic

This sonic toothbrush features the best stain-removing qualities you need, without leaving teeth feeling too sensitive after its use. Spotlight Oral Care Sonic has a whitening cleaning mode along with three different-sized brush heads that help you clean every area, including the difficult back corners of the mouth. Its high-frequency sonic vibrations are designed to ensure that your toothpaste coats every tooth, reduced plaque and promotes oxygen flow to offer a shinier smile.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic Electric Toothbrush HX9391/92

This toothbrush is perfect for people who are always in a hurry in the morning. This Philips model efficiently has cut down the two-minute timer to 30-second intervals and lets you know when to move to a different quadrant of the mouth. It has five cleaning modes that cover the most common brushing needs. There is no pressure sensor to ensure you are treating your teeth and gums with care, while offering absolute cleanup. Moreover, the included USB travel case also works as a charger.

Waterpik Complete Care 5.0 Water Flosser

What if you get a complete oral care of your brushing and flossing needs in one product? Waterpik Complete Care 5.0 Water Flosser is a model that combines a separate sonic toothbrush and a water flosser in one effective device. This two-in-one device has five water flosser tips, two Triple Sonic brush heads, 10 pressure settings, three brush modes and a two-minute times with thorough quadrant pacing.

Oral-B genius 9000 Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B toothbrush is simple to control and offers a systematic cleaning, with strikingly decreased plaque levels. It has an extensive six cleaning modes, a pressure sensor to notify you if you are brushing too harshly and a pacing timer to help you clean every tricky spot in your mouth. This electric toothbrush offers real-time brushing feedback and advice through a free Bluetooth phone app. It comes with a chargeable travel case that you can carry with you along your travels.