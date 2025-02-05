Huawei’s February 18 Event Teases a Groundbreaking Unveiling—Is the Trifold Mate XT Finally Going Global?

A major product launch is set for Kuala Lumpur on February 18, with promises of “the ultimate” from the company’s official channels. The teaser hints at an innovative reveal that could shake up the foldable smartphone market. While details remain scarce, industry chatter suggests a high-stakes unveiling.

Certification filings and ongoing speculation have pointed to one device that could make an appearance—the highly anticipated Mate XT. First introduced in China, this tri-fold smartphone has yet to reach global markets. If this event signals its international debut, it would mark a major shift in foldable design, bringing a multi-hinge format to a wider audience.

Pushing the boundaries of mobile hardware, the company has continued refining its foldable lineup, with each iteration improving on durability, software optimization, and usability. A trifold represents an entirely new challenge, one that could redefine expectations for large-format mobile devices.

Be part of the extraordinary as we unveil the ultimate. Join us at #HuaweiLaunch on 18 February 2025, Kuala Lumpur. #UnfoldtheClassic

The decision to host the event in Kuala Lumpur signals that this is more than just another product refresh. The location has played a key role in past international launches, acting as a gateway for products expanding beyond China. The hashtag #UnfoldTheClassic adds further intrigue—potentially hinting at a reimagining of traditional form factors in a way that only a tri-fold design could deliver.

While official confirmation is still out of reach, the buildup suggests something big is coming. Whether it’s the Mate XT or an entirely new foldable concept, February 18 is shaping up to be a moment worth watching.

Huawei Mate XT: A New Standard in Foldable Design

The Huawei Mate XT represents a significant evolution in foldable smartphone design, introducing a trifold form factor that enhances versatility and usability. Here’s a detailed breakdown of its specifications and design elements:

Design Innovation

Tri-Fold Mechanism : Features a unique trifold design allowing three usage modes: Fully Unfolded : 10.2″ tablet-like experience with a 16:9 aspect ratio Partially Folded : 7.9″ display for multitasking Fully Folded : Compact 6.4″ outer display

: Features a unique trifold design allowing three usage modes: Dimensions & Weight : Unfolded: 156.7 x 219 x 3.6-4.8 mm Folded: 156.7 x 73.5 x 12.8 mm Weight: 298g (slightly heavier than earlier foldables)

: Hinge System: Inherits and refines the Falcon Hinge from previous Mate X models for smoother folding

Display Technology

Feature Specification Main Display 10.2″ Tri-foldable LTPO OLED, 2232 x 3184 resolution (~381 PPI), 90Hz refresh Cover Display 6.4″ OLED (1008 x 2232) Dual Display Mode 7.9″ intermediate mode (2048 x 2232) Color Support 1 billion colors, HDR10+ Huawei Mate XT Display Technology

Performance & Storage

Chipset : Kirin 9010 (7nm process) with: 1x 2.3 GHz Taishan Big core 3x 2.18 GHz Taishan Mid cores 4x 1.55 GHz Cortex-A510 efficiency cores

: Kirin 9010 (7nm process) with: GPU : Maleoon 910 for enhanced graphics

: Maleoon 910 for enhanced graphics Memory: 16GB RAM with storage options up to 1TB (no expandable storage)

Camera System

Mate XT camera lens

Triple Rear Setup : 50MP Wide (f/1.4-f/4.0, OIS) 12MP Periscope Telephoto (5.5x optical zoom) 12MP Ultra-Wide (120° FOV)

: Selfie Camera: 8MP front-facing lens utilizing rear cameras via foldable displays

Battery & Charging

Capacity : 5600 mAh (Si/C Li-Ion)

: 5600 mAh (Si/C Li-Ion) Charging : 66W Wired SuperCharge 50W Wireless 7.5W Reverse Wireless

Software & Connectivity

OS : HarmonyOS 4.2 (China-specific)

: HarmonyOS 4.2 (China-specific) 5G Support : Sub-6GHz and mmWave compatibility

: Sub-6GHz and mmWave compatibility Special Features: BDS Satellite Calling (China only), NFC, Wi-Fi 6

Huawei Mate XT Satellite

Priced at approximately €2550, the Mate XT pushes foldable boundaries with its desktop-like unfolded experience while maintaining pocketability in folded mode. The design addresses previous foldable pain points with improved screen durability and a more natural aspect ratio for content consumption.