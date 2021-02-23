ENO’s SuperNest hammock offers exceptional stability and safety

Makers of exceptional packable hammocks and outdoor relaxation gear, Eagles Nest Outfitters, Inc. (ENO) has created a new series of hammocks and hammock-related accessories designed for comfortable outdoor hammocking, regardless of seasons.

ENO’s new SuperNest is the ultimate backyard hammock, with a 3D-molded design for additional stability and safety as compared to traditional hammocks. It is part of the brand’s spring collection that includes the SuperNest Hammock and an accompanying SoloPad XL stand.

SuperNest

Built with marine-grade hardware, the ergonomic design of SuperNest can withstand any weather without getting degraded or succumbing to rust. Each hammock features wave-inspired quilting, two removable plush pillows, and dual hanging pockets to store important items close by, such as mobile phones, water bottles, or books.

Measuring 8 x 4 feet, the SuperNest is big enough for a six-foot-plus man to lie down and take a nap in. It contours to the body in two directions and utilizes a UV-resistant fabric with a breathable mesh lining that protects it from being weather-worn. The SuperNest Hammock is available in a down-to-earth color palette for $299.95.

ENO Spring Collection

The team at ENO sought to combine innovation, functionality, and comfort to create a backyard hammock category for the exceptional user experience. The efforts resulted in creation of a more efficient and absolutely comfortable spreader bar hammock alternative. The entire ENO Spring Collection comprises products designed to provide high-end sturdy gear for maximum comfort and durability.

The ENO SoloPad XL Hammock Stand is available for $349.95, which is a deluxe version of the ENO-patented original SoloPod Stand. The weather-resistant ENO Apollo Hammock Straps can be purchased at $49.95. These accessories are an additional expense to acquire an all-new infinite adjustment system and enjoy the outdoors in style and luxury.