Caviar Tesla Electro: iPhone 13 Pro made from melted Tesla electric car parts

No one does bling customization as the artists at Caviar. We have seen this justified on numerous occasions in the past, and now the luxury modification marque has gone to a new high with the choice of material to customize the iPhone 13 Pro.

To deliver products of exceptionally high-tech engineering, Caviar has customized iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max with the use of aluminum melted from the Tesla Model 3. Along with these elite smartphones, which are part of the brand’s Visionaries collection – that includes phones and busts of Steve Jobs and Jack Ma – Caviar has also created a bust of Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla Electro

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models made from Tesla material are dubbed “Tesla Electro”. These feature body made from high-impact titanium with black PVD coating.

The iPhone features contrasting inserts made from shock-resistant white composite material resembling the signature color of Tesla Motors cars. The central aluminum insert (melted from Tesla Model 3) features an interesting collage comprising an artistic portrait of Elon Musk, a Tesla Motors logo and outlines the company’s electric car.

Pricing and more









The Tesla Electro smartphones are limited to only 99 pieces. Each unit is individually numbered. The edition number is engraved on the side under the power button of the phone. These phones are available through the Caviar website right away. The customized iPhone 13 Pro is priced at $6,760, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at $7,300.

There is also a surprise accompanying the phones for all Elon Musk fans. Caviar has also made a bust of the Tesla CEO from the melted parts of the Tesla Model 3. This bust is based on granite base with gold inscriptions and is limited to just 27 examples priced at $3,220 each.