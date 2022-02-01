Love Travel: Asian countries reopening borders before Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is almost here and nothing compares to a romantic trip to a foreign land with gorgeous beaches, striking mountains, and rich cultural and culinary heritage to explore. While many countries have put a stopper on international travel, some nations are reopening their borders ahead of Valentine’s Day to offer a romantic getaway for couples, with safety, of course.

From the Philippines to Vietnam, some Asian countries are stirring a resumption in international travel for non-essential reasons. However, all international arrivals will have to declare their vaccination status and potentially will have to submit a pre-travel Covid-19 test. To surprise your partner on Valentine’s Day with a romantic trip, travel to one of these Asian countries that have reopened their borders for international travelers.

Philippines

The beautiful Southeast Asian country is now open for tourists from 157 countries across the globe from February 10 onwards. The Philippines is made up of 7,641 islands and is famous for its abundance of stunning beaches. According to Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles, fully vaccinated foreign nationals are allowed to enter the country for tourism and business purposes. Moreover, the Philippines has also lifted the compulsory quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated international tourists and Filipinos along with a negative test proof for the Covid-19.

Indonesia

The westernmost of Lesser Sunda Islands, Bali is a province of Indonesia that is famous among travelers for its cultural and natural beauty. Indonesia will open the popular holiday destination of Bali to all foreign tourists on February 4 in a bid to resuscitate its economically vital tourism sectors. Bali has innumerable temples, historical sites and spots to explore its natural beauty. Its lush paddy fields, beautiful beaches and historical heritage are among the major attractions. While the borders are being opened for travelers, it is advisable to follow every precaution against the coronavirus.

Singapore

The Southeast Asian nation is a popular tourist destination owing to its century-old temples, bustling hawker centers and opulent green spaces. The country is easing travel restrictions and has opened borders for visitors from Germany, the UK, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the US under their Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme, which allows quarantine-free travel to Singapore via air. Vaccinated passengers do not need to undergo mandatory testing and quarantines.

Thailand

Thailand is a beautiful country, famous among travelers for its tropical beaches, opulent royal palaces, ancient ruins, and ornate temples. After a travel hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic, Thailand has resumed international travel starting February 1. It is offering a quarantine waiver for vaccinated tourists, including a quarantine-free option. If you want to spend Valentine’s Day in Thailand, you must apply for the ‘Test & Go’ entry program from February 1 onwards. However, you will be subjected to two Covid-19 tests upon arrival.

Vietnam

Vietnam has reopened for international travelers from January 1, 2022. However, foreign arrival must present proof of being fully vaccinated and take a Covid-19 test before flying to Vietnam. You will have to undergo a three-day period off quarantine at hotels and then take a PCR test. The country is known for its beaches, rivers, Buddhist pagodas and bustling cities and is one of the popular Southeast Asian holiday destinations for many travel enthusiasts. Vietnam’s colonial history is fascinating for tourists to explore.