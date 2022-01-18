Five easy to pick accessories for long haul flights

Air travel is one of the most convenient modes of transportation but long flights can ruin the experience a tad bit. Whether you are traveling across the country for a holiday with family or flying across the world for a business trip, long hours spent in the air can dull the excitement of your final destination.

Preparing for a long journey is never an easy task but you can consider all the scenarios that might arise and all the things you might require during a long haul. To help make your trip more comfortable and enjoyable, there are many accessories you can carry along. Here are five such air travel accessories you should have to make a long flight relaxed and nuisance-free.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones

People chatting and airplane noises can bar you from having a peaceful and quiet time during your flight, but a great pair of noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones can help you there. You can connect Bose QuietComfort to your smart device or to the in-flight entertainment system and get up to 20 hours of listening on a full charge, with the liberty to choose from three levels of noise cancellation. Its dual-microphone delivers clear sound on calls and is also compatible with Amazon Alexa.

Sea to Summit Aeros Ultralight Traveler Pillow

Sea to Summit’s Aeros Ultralight Traveler Pillow is comfy, lightweight and packs down to about the size of your palm. It is one of the necessary items you should carry with you on longer journeys. The inflatable travel neck pillow offers maximum comfort. It features soft fabric that gives an ideal shelf as a headrest, while two extra-large arms support your neck and head.

Made from NASA-inspired premium memory foam, the Sleepy Ride foot hammock features adjustable straps that can be wrapped around the tray table for instant support for your feet. It takes mere seconds to set up and provides a zero-gravity effect. It helps prevent lower back pain, muscle stiffness and leg swelling during long traveling hours.

Anker PowerCore Portable Charger

It can get pretty boring during long flights if you don’t have anything to keep yourself amused. Ensure that all your devices are fully charged with this high-speed portable charger from Anker. It can charge your smartphone five to seven times and the portable charger can its charge in about 10 hours. It is an easy, portable and speedy charging option.

Apple AirTag

It often happens that your things get lost or misplaced while you are traveling. With Apple’s AirTag, you can always keep tabs on all your items. It is a must-have travel accessory that can be placed on everything from your keys to your bags and see their location on the Find My network. AirTag will ensure you never lose your stuff again on a long haul and you can travel stress-free.