Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR derives inspiration from James Cameron’s Avatar movie

Mercedes-Benz is making waves at CES 2020 with the Vision AVTR concept car. Inspired by the future and developed using sustainable materials, the VISION AVTR is an all-electric car with an innovative user interface.

AVTR stands for Advanced Vehicle Transformation

For all intents and purposes, the Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR is more than just a car. It pioneers the seamless fusion between man, machine, and nature in a zero-emissions package.

The design and features were no doubt inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar movie released back in 2009. With a couple of sequels in the bag destined for release in 2021 and 2023, the Avatar movie franchise is destined to recapture and break new box office records.

Without a doubt, the VISION AVTR’s atypical exterior design is inspired by the characters and plot of the original Avatar movie. Unlike other vehicles with small windows, the concept has transparent doors to make the occupants feel closer to the surrounding environment . In fact, the doors open upwards like the wing of an insect while the stretched ‘One Bow’ organic design language offers a sterling glimpse into the future of Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

The vehicle has movable flaps in the rear

In other sports cars, movable exterior flaps are responsible for improving aerodynamics and downforce. But in the Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR, those flaps are utilized for many more reasons than taming the air.

For starters, the flaps give the body an impression of a shape-shifting design. Viewed from a different angle, those flaps or ‘surface elements’ can open, move, flutter, or undulate to visually communicate with the driver upon approaching the vehicle.

Also, those surface elements can harness solar energy from the sun. But more than that, this unique feature makes the VISION AVTR seem alive.

And that’s the point of VISION AVTR

You see, the car is conceived to offer a new form of connectivity to both the driver and passengers. In the future, Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay will be replaced by built-in biometric sensors. In the Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR, the vehicle comes to life by analyzing the heartbeat of the driver using advanced A.I. technology.

The seats, in particular, are imbibed with haptic sensors to monitor the driver’s breathing patterns. Rear passengers have a Magic Pool system that utilizes games with augmented reality for a new form of rear-seat entertainment. In addition, the pulse rate of the front occupants is replicated by brilliant lighting patterns behind the seats.

It has a graphene battery pack

Unlike other all-electric vehicles, the Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR is equipped with a state-of-the-art graphene battery pack derived from natural and sustainable carbon elements. This organic battery pack negates the use of harmful and toxic metals and is 100-percent recyclable and renewable.

But more than being a cleaner energy storage unit, graphene packs quite a punch in terms of energy density. In fact, the VISION AVTR has a 110 kWh battery pack which delivers 435 miles of range. Equipped with automated conductive charging, the batteries can be recharged in just 15 minutes. Also, the vehicle is equipped with an energy recuperation system that feeds the batteries with power each time you drive or stop the car.

Power is courtesy of four electric motors with fully-independent torque vectoring. This means the vehicle can move diagonally to mimic a ‘crab movement’ for easier navigation over tight spaces.

There’s no steering wheel inside the holistic interior

The Mercedes VISION AVTR can drive on full autonomy, which negates the need to have a physical steering wheel. However, you can also drive the vehicle in semi-autonomous mode using the command module in the center console.

But if you want to assume full control of the vehicle, Mercedes says the command unit can be lifted completely to steer the vehicle. The conventional dashboard is replaced by a curved display module capable of projecting real-time 3D graphics of the surrounding environment. In fact, the screen allows the vehicle occupants to see how magnetic fields, bioenergy waves, and UV light interacts with the ecosystem.

Of course, the interior materials are all derived from sustainable sources. For example, the seats are wrapped in DINAMICA microfiber derived from old clothing and PET water bottles. The floor is lined in Karuun or native rattan wood, which were sustainably grown and hand-harvested by local farmers in Indonesia.

The wheels and tires are different, too

In fact, the tires seem to be lifted from a futuristic version of NASA’s moon buggy. The tires have a spherical shape and are designed to roll softly and smoothly without damaging the ground.

The wheels, in particular, were inspired by the seeds of the Tree of Souls from the Avatar movie, which are referred to as woodsprites. With illuminated rim arms and an organic wheel structure, this new design enables the Mercedes VISION AVTR to maintain a high level of agility on varying terrain.

The Mercedes-Benz VISION AVTR may just be a show car or concept car, but it previews the possible ways on how sustainable luxury can influence our lives in the years to come.