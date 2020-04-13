Montblanc Reinvents Their Classic Watches With Their New Releases in 2020

Over time, we have seen the many diverse faces of Montblanc. From the time they used to create aggressive and modernist designs, to them creating heritage-inspired masterpieces that celebrate the long history of the Minerva brand.

As part of the releases for the 2020 collection of watches, Montblanc decides to fully embrace its role as a successor to the legendary heritage watchmakers at Minerva, by reinventing the timeless classics like the Star Legacy Automatic Date 43 mm, the Star Legacy Chronograph Day & Date 43 mm, the Heritage Monopusher Chronograph, the Heritage Automatic, and the flagship Heritage Manufacture Pulsograph Limited Edition 100.

Two watches that stand out are the coppery salmon tone dialed – The Heritage Monopusher Chronograph and the gleaming British racing green – Heritage Automatic watches. Of course, for their distinct dial colors.

Heritage Manufacture Pulsograph Limited Edition 100

This style originally made its debut at the SIHH 2019 and offered a salmon dial with a stainless steel case. The revamped version of this mid-century “doctor’s watch” concept sees a warmer and more luxurious color palette. Although featuring the same simplistic 40mm case as its predecessor, the new version comes with an 18 karat polished rose gold finish and a distinctive two o’clock single chronograph pusher.



The Heritage Manufacture Pulsograph Limited Edition 100 is powered by the rose gold-plated in-house Calibre MB M13.21, which has a hand-wound column-wheel chronograph movement with a horizontal clutch. The watch boasts upwards of a 55-hour power reserve. The case is perfectly paired with a tobacco brown Italian made alligator leather strap. Only 100 watches will be produced and will retail at $33,000.

Heritage Monopusher Chronograph

The Heritage Monopusher Chronograph will stick to the same 43mm stainless steel case we saw featured in its previous models along with its unique single pusher running straight through the center of the crown at the 3 o’clock position. Apart from its coppery salmon tone and rhodium-plated hands, the basic dial design is shared with the Heritage Manufacture Pulsograph Limited Edition 100.

The Heritage Monopusher chronograph has a Calibre MB 25.12 automatic chronograph movement, featuring a 48-hour power reserve and 28,800 BPH sweep. The case is paired with a gray Italian made alligator leather strap and the watch will retail at $4,950.

Heritage Automatic

Perhaps the most simple in design, the Heritage Automatic is also, in my opinion, the most classic of all the watches from Montblanc’s latest lineup. With a 40mm steel case (same as previous versions), the Heritage Automatic features 18 karat gold hands and markers along with a domed sapphire crystal. The noticeable lack of chronograph subdials definitely adds to the classic look of the piece.

The Heritage Automatic is powered by the manufacture Calibre 24.27 automatic movement, with a 42-hour power reserve. The dial is perfectly paired with Italian made alligator leather strap with a matching deep green finish and retails at $8,900.

Star Legacy Chronograph Day & Date 43 mm

The Star Legacy Chronograph Day & Date 43 mm, as the name suggests features a 43mm stainless steel case, with distinctive features that give it a classic pocket watch look. The streamlined look with no hard edges, combined with the classic antique feel given by the oversized signed onion crown at the 3 o’clock position, adds to the Minerva pocket watch feel. A small sapphire window in the caseback shows off the automatic movement of the watch.

At the heart of the Star Legacy Chronograph Day & Date 43 mm beats the 7750 based Calibre MB 25.07 automatic chronograph movement, with a 48-hour power reserve, along with a 12-hour chronograph and day/date complication. Like the Heritage series, this watch is also offered with an alligator leather strap but can be customized to have a three-link stainless steel bracelet. The watch retails at $4,500.

Star Legacy Automatic Date 43 mm

Almost identical in design to the Star Legacy Chronograph Day & Date 43 mm, the Star Legacy Automatic Date 43 mm defers by lacking the chronograph pushers. Both Star Legacy models are offered in a gray variant with black accents and an off-white version accented with rose gold. The lack of chronograph subdials, however, gives the watch a more classical and minimalist look.



The Star Legacy Automatic Date 43 mm features a Calibre MB 24.17 automatic movement, offering a 38-hour power reserve. Just like the other Star Legacy model, this watch comes with an alligator leather strap, which can be customized to a three-link bracelet. the watch is said to retail at $3,080.