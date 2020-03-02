Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M for 2020 comes in two new dial colors

Omega hit the ball out of the park when they first launched a watch for the divers, back in 1932. Revolutionizing this segment, the watchmakers innovated the collection and gave us the famous Seamaster watches and over the years, the Aqua Terra 150 Co-Axial has proven to be the flag ship timepiece of this entry level luxury segment.

The one thing you will notice is that over the years, refining the collection, has been a focused effort on Omega’s agenda. The dial is clean and minimalistic and is inspired by the decks of luxury yachts. Sporting the classic teak dial of the Aqua Terra 150 m, the lines run horizontally, unlike the Worldtimer and other editions, that sport vertical lines.

2020 Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M collection

Omega expands the Seamaster Aqua Terra 150M collection with of two new dials, one in medium blue and the other in khaki green. The inspiration from wooden decks of luxury sailboats is evident.

If I have to pick my favorite, then the sun-brushed green dial is what I will pick, as it looks very good teamed with the Golden brown Novonappa leather strap. It adds a new level of sophistication. However, I will understand if you pick the stainless-steel bracelet.

The case is a beautifully crafted 41mm stainless steel piece, with a wave-edged design featured on the back.

Under the Dial and More

Both the green dial and the blue dial watches feature the date window at 6 o’clock along with rhodium-plated hands and indexes filled with white Super-LumiNova.

The watches come on a polished and brushed bracelet but can be teamed with other options as well.

Under the dial, you will find the OMEGA Master Chronometer calibre 8900 powering the watch. Essentially, the caliber is certified at the industry’s highest standard by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS).

The self-winding movement with Co-Axial escapement is resistant to magnetic fields reaching 15,000 gauss. The watch also features the time zone function and has a 60-hour power reserve driven by two-barrel mounted in series.

The watch is water-resistant to 150 meters and gives a miss to the rotating bezel and hosts a locking crown, screw-in caseback, and multiple gaskets. Pick it up for $5,700 in a stainless-steel bracelet or for $5,400 with a matching colored alligator strap.