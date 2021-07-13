REC Watches RNR ARKONIK draws inspiration from 1984 Land Rover

REC Watches is renowned for its unique timepieces crafted out of metal from iconic vehicles. The latest creation, RNR ARKONIK Limited Edition is another example of its pursuit for perfection. For this nostalgic creation, REC teamed up with restoration pros Arkonik for a drool-worthy timepiece designed after the 1984 Land Rover Defender 110.

The vehicle has an interesting piece of history associated with it and that brings so much value to this timepiece. Arkonik originated when Andy Hayes had been involved in a motorcycle accident in 2006, and returning back from the hospital he discovered his wife got him an old 1984 Stratos Blue Defender 110. Andy restored the Land Rover after his Europe escapade and then the brand was born.

A nostalgic dial

The RNR ARKONIK has a square stainless steel case measuring 40mm in diameter and 12mm in height – a bit smaller than the brand’s standard sized watches. It bears the references to UJO (the number plate of the vehicle) on the caseback that has a detailed engraving of the star-shaped allow rims. This is encapsulated by the laser engravings mirroring the chassis design.

Dial is the element of perfection on this watch with the silver aluminum surface having the imperfections to replicate the classic’s look. On closer inspection, one can see the cutout between 8 and 10 o’clock to accommodate the blue seconds sub-dial.

Limited to 302 units

Crown guards draw inspiration from the vehicle’s front grill and the left side has the embossed Arkonik logo and UJO’s stripe sports decal. The unique water-resistant timepiece has a 22mm blue rubber strap matching the color of the truck, and is fitted with quick-release levers.









The REC Watches RNR ARKONIK timepiece is a testament to watchmaking perfection balanced out with vintage elements of iconic inspiration. Only 302 examples of the watch will be made since the number of dials cut from the aluminum of the vehicle is limited. It will come with a price tag of $1,395.