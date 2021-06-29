There is nothing like spending your summer at a beach house. However, if you are not lucky enough to own a beach house, there are plenty of such properties listed on Airbnb. Airbnb has come a long way since its inception over a decade ago, now offering some of the spectacular lavish mansions, villas and estates around the world.

Airbnb has plenty of beach house rentals where you can spend your time in luxury, all within walking distance to a sandy shore and stunning vistas of the azure waters. Here are the most expensive Airbnb beach houses in the US, for a private and lavish experience.

Tropical Villa in Paia, Hawaii

Less than 20 yards from the water’s edge, this tropical property in Maui’s Paia town features a tastefully decorated four-bedroom villa and a two-bedroom cottage. The exclusive beachfront estate has a private pool in a private tropical garden setting, designer furnishings, a wet bar, a fully-equipped kitchen, a gas BBQ grill and other facilities. The villa sleeps eight, while the cottage accommodates four people. It is located within half a mile from the town’s various attractions and shops. It is available for rent at $2,200 per night.

Itylldoo Villa with Private Beach Access, Georgia

With $1,484 per night, Itylldoo is an expensive private retreat boasting six-bedroom all with en-suite bathrooms. The estate is designed to offer beachfront views from every room in the house. Guests can take advantage of the fully equipped gym, with a bathroom and steam room to cater to up to 8 people. There is also a pool, hot tub, screened porch, a fully-stocked kitchen and other luxurious facilities. An elevator is accessible to all floors. The property features the 100-beachfront with a private beach deck, pool and hot tub.

Poseidon by AvantStay, Folly Beach, South Carolina

Offering picturesque views of Folly Beach, this beachfront home has one master bedroom, four guest bedrooms, two ocean-facing balconies, a kitchen, an indoor fireplace, a hot tub and much more to offer a luxurious stay. At $918 per night, this dreamy location is perfect for a group of 12 people. The outdoor furnishings make for an ideal setting for al fresco dining and coffee sipping, while the beach offers a quiet and private time. The stunning sunset vistas from the property are absolutely delightful.

Beachfront Modern Retreat, East Hamptons

This luxurious Hamptons beach house on Airbnb is an absolute delight. Decked out with waterfront views, it features a heated pool, large hot tub, midcentury fireplace and all the basic amenities. The finely renovated modern home overlooks Swan Pond and Gardiners Bay, which offers magnificent sunsets on the water. At $843 per night, it can house up to 12 people. It is a short walk from the beach, which is visible from the kitchen. Moreover, it is a long-term rental, perfect for people seeking indoor and outdoor living in the Hamptons.

Backyard Oasis, Montauk

Starting from $842 per night, Backyard Oasis in Montauk has room for six guests across three-bedroom, making it the perfect choice for family and friends trips. It has a kitchen, living room and family room, extra-large dining room, one private master suite, two guest bedrooms and bathrooms. The modern house is located about a five-minute walk from Culloden Beach. Its backyard, complete with a pool and deck, offers an oasis from the worries of the world. The beach house is best for long-term rentals, with a minimum 7-night stay.