Must have international travel credit cards in 2021

With international borders opening up for travelers steadily, it is an ideal time to open a travel credit card to take advantage of all the perquisites and benefits. Credit cards have become the most fitting option to make travel easier and the number of choices made available for travelers has increased in recent years.

Many international credit cards offer elite travel benefits, provide security while abroad and earn great bonuses. Travel credit cards have several benefits, and you can avail of them with the currency of your liking. Whether you are headed to America, Europe, Asia or somewhere else, here are the best credit cards for international travel in 2021.

The Platinum Card from American Express

The Platinum Card from American Express provides an impressive variety of air travel perks that include up to $200 annually in air travel statement credits for incidental fees at one qualifying airline, fee credit for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry, and access to several lounge networks like The Centurion and Priority Pass. It has a $550 annual fee and you can earn 5x Membership Rewards Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel, up to $50,000 on these purchases per year. You can earn 10x points on eligible purchases at US gas stations and US supermarkets, up to $15,000 in combined purchases, during the first six months of card membership.

Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card

With an annual fee of $95, this credit card offers 100,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in your first 3 months from your account opening. Its rewards and bonuses include an additional Free Night Award every year on your account anniversary, 6x points at over 7,000 participating Marriot Bonvoy Hotels, 2x points for all other purchases and up to 15 Elite Night Credits per year. There are no foreign transaction fees and it has massive sign-up bonuses and various hotel perks and bonuses that include a free stay at a hotel once a year, a variety of redemption options, travel concierge and automatic elite status.

American Express Gold Card

The American Express Gold Card is ideal for people who love food and travel. You can earn a competitive 4x points per dollar spent at restaurants worldwide and 4x points at US supermarkets and earn 3x on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com. Cardholders will also get an annual dining credit of up to $120 at partners including Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and selected Shake Shack locations. It has a $250 annual fee, with benefits from Amex Offers, where you can earn statement credits or bonus Membership Rewards points at select retailers.

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card allots the criterion for travel rewards by offering brilliant 2x points on all travel and dining at restaurant purchases. Points have 25 percent more value when you exchange travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards, which means that an 80,000 point sign-up bonus is worth $1,000 toward travel. It has a $95 annual fee and cardholders can redeem points at 1.25 cents each for travel booked using Chase or relocate points to one of Chase’s 13 airline and hotel partners.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

It is one of the best credit cards for international travel. The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card offers Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit. You can earn 2 miles on every dollar you spend and transfer your miles to several leading travel partners and also redeem your Capital One miles for travel statement credits or future award travel. With a $95 annual fee, cardholders can earn 100,000 bonus miles after spending $20,000 on purchases in the first year from account opening.