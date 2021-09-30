New and refreshing content on OTT platforms in October

New month brings in fresh content on OTT platforms, which have gained immense popularity in the pandemic. Be it Netflix, Amazon Prime or HBO Max – each streaming service introduces new shows and movies to keep us all entertained.

This festive season, each streaming service offers a wide range of content that includes installments of some old shows and some brand new shows and movies, and many horror movies. Here is the new and refreshing matter on OTT in October 2021.

Netflix

With its blockbuster original content and other big titles, Netflix will offer many thrilling movies such as “A Knight’s Tale” and “The Guilty” releasing on October 1. The psychological thriller “You” is back for its third season on October 13, while second season of the supernatural horror thriller “Locke and Key” and season four of “Dynasty” will premiere on October 22. Another Netflix original, “Army of Thieves” will be available on October 29, along with so much more.

HBO Max

HBO Max is bringing spooky content for you in October, along with plenty of non-horror material as well. The Sopranos’ prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark is releasing October 1. One of the most anticipated movie of the year Dune is releasing on October 17. Season 3 of HBO’s Succession is coming on October 17 as is season 5 of Insecure on October 24.The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will be ready to scare you on October 21. Other Halloween movies include Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride coming on October 1 and It: Chapter 2 on October 10.

Amazon Prime

There will be much content to stream on Amazon Prime in the scariest month of the year. “Black as Night” and “Bingo Hell” are dropping on October 1, whole two other movies “Madres” and “The Manor” will release on October 8. Amazon is releasing a reboot series of “I Know What You Did Last Summer” on October 15. The OTT platform is introducing many original shows in the month of October as well.

Disney+

Disney+ has unveiled their list of upcoming titles for next month, which seems light on the Halloween specials. “LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales” is releasing on October 1. If you missed “Black Widow” in theaters, it will be available for streaming starting October 6. You can also watch “Muppet Haunted Mansion” releasing on October 8. The streaming service will also offer many classics as well.