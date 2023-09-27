Phantom’s Journey: Driving the Dream Through Cinque Terre’s Luxurious Legacy

Venture into the heart of the Cinque Terre cradled along Italy’s rugged Ligurian coast – a tapestry of nature’s grandeur and human tenacity. At the heart of this journey, the Rolls-Royce Phantom ‘Inspired by Cinque Terre’ is a testament to the pinnacle of driving luxury. More than a car, it’s an experience: melding the plush magnificence of Rolls-Royce with the ageless romance of the Italian Riviera. Beyond mere transport, it envelops you in an opulent embrace, guiding you through the famed Italian coast’s vine-clad tales and mesmerizing allure. Every mile in this luxurious masterpiece is a dance with the spirit and charm of Italy’s Cinque Terre.

Embracing the ‘Five Lands

The Cinque Terre, or ‘Five Lands’ as it translates, comprises the centuries-old fishing villages of Monterosso, Vernazza, Corniglia, Manarola, and Riomaggiore. These settlements, gracefully perched atop cliffs, have gained global acclaim for their quaint aesthetics and their steeply terraced vineyards that daringly overlook the Mediterranean. Such a unique marvel in winemaking is the muse behind this Rolls-Royce creation.

Exterior Elegance Rooted in Ligurian Essence

The Phantom’s exterior is a painting that comes to life. Cloaked in a profound Ligurian blue, its aura is reminiscent of the deep Mediterranean waters that caress the Riviera. This blue canvas is further enhanced with a meticulously hand-applied double coachline in Navy Blue and Jasmine, culminating with an exquisite ‘grapes motif,’ a nod to the region’s viticultural splendor.

Mastery in Every Stitch and Brushstroke

The interior of the Phantom is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship and an unyielding passion for detail. A harmonious blend of Grace White and Navy Blue leather punctuated with Jasmine accents becomes a canvas for an artistic narrative. A delicate grape-branch embroidery graces the rear doors, a composition of 9,215 stitches, each placed with precision. The lifelike grapes shimmer in satin stitch, their luminescence dictated by the play of light, while the grape leaf, crafted with a flatter tatami stitch, adds textural contrast, enhancing the tactile essence of the embroidery.

Elevating the car’s ceiling to an art form, the Bespoke Starlight Headliner is enriched with an intricate map of Italy, meticulously embroidered with 14,338 individual stitches. Five hand-positioned glowing stars dot the coastline, symbolizing the enchanting Cinque Terre villages. This celestial masterpiece required more than a month of dedicated craftsmanship. The Bespoke Collective went through numerous iterations, perfecting the embroidery’s line weight to ensure a shimmering thread that delicately rendered Italy’s outline in flawless detail.

The car’s fascia, known as The Gallery, is more than just an instrument display. It’s a frame that highlights a breathtaking work of art. This piece was commissioned to capture the colors, architecture, and soul of Cinque Terre.

The composition began as a digital creation and was then developed through airbrushed layers of water-based acrylic paint. This intricate process resulted in a detailed masterpiece that was sealed with several coats of clear lacquer. The painting’s central elements are thoughtfully placed within The Gallery, ensuring that every passenger in the car can appreciate its beauty.

Upon further exploration, a silver debossing in the glove box captures the silhouette of the five villages, reminding the viewer of the artwork’s inspiration.

The vehicle known as the Phantom ‘Inspired by Cinque Terre’ is a truly unique and exclusive automobile that has earned a place in its owner’s collection. This bespoke creation will never be replicated, making it a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

A Picnic with Golden Touches

The Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective places great emphasis on attention to detail, even the smallest ones. They have recently introduced the ‘grapes motif’ on their picnic tables. The tables are carefully crafted with precision and are made of stainless steel and gold plating. They are painted in a stunning Milori blue with a hint of sparkle, which creates a depth and vibrancy that is truly breathtaking. The inlays are then applied by hand and sealed with a clear lacquer to ensure their durability. Finally, the tables are meticulously hand-polished to create a visually appealing surface that is smooth to the touch.

Conclusion

The Phantom ‘Inspired by Cinque Terre’ is a heartfelt homage to the stunning Riviera of Italy and its rich history of winemaking. Each and every detail, from the stitching to the coloring to the masterfully crafted elements, captures the natural beauty and human ingenuity that define Cinque Terre. With this vehicle, you can experience the emotions of the Italian Riviera, rather than simply visiting a place.