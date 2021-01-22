Popular Latin American destinations worth your itinerary

Latin America is a rich, vibrant, and diverse region, which welcomes millions of travelers each year. The continent is home to some of the most dramatic and geographically diverse landscapes on the planet. Encompassing 33 countries, the region offers a vast range of historic, natural, man-made, traditional, and modern places to see.

Snorkel the world’s second largest reef in Belize, cycle across salt flats of Bolivia, or partake in the Lost City Trek on your visit to this land of misty rainforests and ancient archaeological sites. Here are the most popular and by far the most beautiful destinations in Latin America that you must visit once in your lifetime.

Galapagos Islands, Ecuador

The volcanic archipelago in the Pacific Ocean is one of the most beautiful places on the earth. It is one of the most famous tourist attractions in Ecuador and is a wonderful destination for wildlife sightings. The entire archipelago consists of 19 islands and a number of islets and rocks which cover an area of around 17,000 square miles across the ocean. Since 1959, Galapagos is a UNESCO World Heritage site and Ecuador’s first national park, attracting nearly 250,000 tourists each year.

Lost City, Colombia

The Lost City is a 46km long trip through hills, river valleys, jungles in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Northern Colombia. The diversity of flora and fauna, and the opportunity to interact with the indigenous communities that inhabit the region makes the Lost City one of the best treks in South America. It is a major travel goal for adventure-seekers across the world. The trek takes around 4-5 days and is an amazing experience, filled with stunning scenery and unique ecosystems.

Machu Picchu, Peru

Machu Picchu is one of the most wonderful creations in the world. The Incan citadel set high in the Andes Mountains in Peru, above the Urubamba River valley. Built in the 15th century and later abandoned, it is famous for its sophisticated dry-stone walls that blend huge blocks without the use of mortar, fascinating buildings that offer stunning astronomical alignments and panoramic views. Peru is perhaps most well-known for Machu Picchu, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the New Seven Wonders of the World.

Iguazu Falls, Brazil/Argentina

Iguazú Falls or Iguaçu Falls stretch across the “tri-border” between Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. This beautiful waterfall is made up of 275 waterfalls and is collectively twice as wide as Niagara Falls. Its biggest drop is a massive 80 meters, and the entire 2,700 meter-wide area is on the UNESCO World Heritage List. Both sides provide advantageous views of the falls. Argentina has a larger segment of the falls and a catwalk taking visitors directly over its most dramatic waterfall, the Devil’s Throat, but the Brazil side offers some utterly splendid panoramic views.

Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

Stretching over 4,000 square miles, southwest Bolivia’s Salar de Uyuni is the world’s largest salt flat. This natural feature is one of the South America’s surreally beautiful landscapes. During the monsoon, a layer of water covers its surface and creates a mirror effect, making a plane for earth to meet the sky. This salt flat offer scenic views of a train cemetery, with several antique trains earlier used to transport the region’s rich mineral.