Rent these fantastic private islands in the Americas for a vacation

After being stuck inside your home for months due to the pandemic, you’d definitely be dreaming of a perfect vacation. So, if you want to unwind; skip the crowds, queues and loud guests, and rent a private island for a secluded and relaxing vacation.

You can rent private islands located around the world on Airbnb and most of these exclusive spots cost the same as hotel accommodations. There is an elite vibe of being the only guest walking in the sand or swimming in the sea, while still having access to attentive staff, catering to your need from world-class dining to spa services. Here are the five most exclusive private islands in North and South America that you can rent.

Bird Island, Stann Creek District, Belize

This picturesque private island in Belize offers complete seclusion and privacy. Featuring four bedrooms and three baths, this dwelling sleeps up to eight people, making it a perfect stay for families and friends. You can swim or snorkel in the clear blue water, lie around in the sun, and hang out on the overwater swings. For $695 per night, the place also provides transportation, fishing and snorkeling gear, kayaks, fire pits, a bar, and Wi-Fi.

Matamba Island, Cartagena, Colombia

Located in the tropical Rosario Islands off the coast of Colombia, the spacious villa has a seawater Jacuzzi, sun decks and terraces, paddleboards, snorkeling gear, and chef-prepared meals three times a day at $1,899/night. Featuring a six-bedroom, this fanciful property has eccentric architecture, curvy lines and colorful mosaic tile accents, creating a regal vibe. It is a perfect spot for a friends’ trip.

Ilha Grande, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

This private island paradise is only two hours from Rio and is owned by an Italian designer. Filled with colorful interiors, three different ocean decks, barbecues, kayaks and a full staff – it has six bedrooms, each with its own private bathrooms. You can rent it for $635 per night and enjoy all sorts of watersports, fresh caipirinhas made with local fruits, waterfall, rainforest trails and wildlife that surrounds the spot.

Urraca Private Island Eco-Lodge, Panama

This adults-only private island hotel features six bungalows for different purposes, ranging from regular options to a honeymooner hut. All the bungalows and structures are built on stilts over the water as this mangrove island doesn’t have actual land, which makes you feel fully immersed in nature while enveloped by stunning blue water. You can spend your days swimming, snorkeling, or kayaking around the island.

1 Acre Private Island with Cottage, Hinesburg, Vermont

This beautiful cabin on Lake Iroquois is just 20 minutes away from Burlington, Vermont. Affordable at $329 per night, this cozy abode features a master bedroom with beautiful views across the lake, complimentary canoes and kayaks, a fire pit and room for about four to six people. You can even bring your dogs here and enjoy your time swimming, fishing, bird watching, campfires, grilling and much more.