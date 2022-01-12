Safest countries you can travel to right now

The coronavirus pandemic has been a big setback to the tourism industry for the past couple of years. Even though many countries around the globe have reopened tourism over the past few months, there are still many things to consider before you pack your bags. You should make sure that you are fully vaccinated and familiar with any restrictions in place and mask mandates.

If you are looking to travel abroad, destinations with safety are the top options. We have listed a handful of countries that are safe to visit right now with a low rate of coronavirus cases and an amazing experience waiting for all kinds of travelers.

United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates, a country in the Middle East, is one of the only few countries to get a Level 1 travel advisory heading into 2022. The country has a low level of COVID-19, making it a safe place to visit in current times. Boasting popular destinations such as Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the country offers the stunning modern Arabic architecture, history and culture of the emirate, swimming with dolphins, camel rides in the desert, hot air balloon adventures and much more.

Jamaica

The Caribbean island nation Jamaica is among the countries with a low number of reported coronavirus cases, however, authorities encourage visitors to exercise caution against the virus. With a lush terrain of mountains, rainforests, and reef-lined beaches. Montego Bay offers many all-inclusive resorts – which are filled with British-colonial architecture – and Negril known for its diving and snorkeling sites. There are many other cultural sites for you to explore.

The Bahamas

The Bahamas is a sovereign country within the Lucayan Archipelago of the West Indies in the Atlantic. It has been a long favorite among travelers for its tropical climate, beautiful beaches, and mesmerizing sea. It received Level 2 travel advisories from both the State Department and CDC recently, the country is safe for travel at the moment. However, you should practice all the precautionary measures against the infection.

Fiji

Comprising hundreds of islands in the South Pacific, Fiji is famous for its rugged landscapes, palm-covered beaches and coral reefs with crystal clear lagoons. It is a bucket-list destination for many travelers, and it has received a Level 1 travel advisory, meaning the country has a low level of the virus. While practicing precaution, you can explore the beautiful seashores, museums, and colonial architecture on the islands.

Equatorial Guinea

The Central African country comprises the Rio Muni mainland and 5 volcanic offshore islands. Famous for Spanish colonial architecture, opulent beaches and tropical forests, the country has received a Level 1 advisory. It is a safe time to travel to Equatorial Guinea and explore various attractions such as the colonial quarter in Malabo, the southern part of the island Bioko, which is also popular for hiking, beaches for nesting turtles and many other sites.