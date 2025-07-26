Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Galaxy Watch8 Series: The Complete Launch Breakdown

Samsung officially launched its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Z Flip7 Galaxy Watch8 launch on July 25, 2025, and honestly, these devices look amazing. The company packed some serious upgrades into their seventh-generation foldable smartphones, plus they threw in a whole new Galaxy Watch8 series that’s got some neat tricks up its sleeve. These aren’t your typical phone updates either – Samsung went all-in on making these devices smarter with AI features that actually seem useful for once. The launch timing is perfect too, hitting right when people start thinking about back-to-school and holiday shopping. What’s really cool is how Samsung listened to complaints about previous models and fixed a lot of the annoying stuff.

The global rollout started July 25, so you can grab these devices pretty much anywhere Samsung sells phones and watches.

Galaxy Z Fold7 Gets Seriously Thin and Light

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is Samsung’s thinnest and lightest foldable phone ever, which addresses one of the biggest complaints people had about earlier models. Nobody wants to carry around a brick in their pocket, right? Samsung loaded this thing with a massive 200MP main camera that takes incredible photos, even when you’re holding the phone at weird angles because it’s folded. The camera setup includes a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom that gets you closer to your subject, a 12MP ultra-wide camera for those group shots, and a 10MP selfie camera on the cover screen.

The main screen measures about 8 inches when you unfold it, and Samsung used their Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology with a 120Hz refresh rate. Translation: everything looks super smooth and colorful, whether you’re scrolling through social media or playing games. The resolution hits 2184 x 1968 pixels, which is sharp enough to make your photos and videos look crisp. The cover screen lets you do basic stuff without opening the phone completely.

Samsung stuck a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor inside, running at speeds up to 4.47GHz. That’s fast enough to handle pretty much anything you throw at it. You can choose from three storage options: 256GB with 12GB of RAM, 512GB with 12GB of RAM, or go all-out with 1TB and 16GB of RAM if you’re the type who never deletes anything. The 4400 mAh battery should last you all day, even if you’re using both screens constantly.

Color choices include Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack, and a Mint color that’s only available online. The multitasking features let you run multiple apps at once across both screens, which is perfect for getting work done or just being super productive. Samsung also improved the hinge so it folds smoother and should last longer with daily use.

Galaxy Z Flip7 Brings Style and Substance

The Galaxy Z Flip7 keeps that cool flip phone vibe while adding some serious camera upgrades and AI smarts that actually make sense. Samsung gave this one a 50MP selfie camera that takes way better photos than you’d expect from a compact phone. The flip design still turns heads, but now it’s got the performance to back up the looks. Samsung integrated AI features throughout the phone that learn how you use it and suggest helpful stuff.

You get four color options with the Z Flip7: Blue Shadow, Coral Red, Jetblack, and that online-exclusive Mint shade. The displays got brighter and more colorful compared to last year’s model. Samsung made the FlexWindow (that’s the outside screen) more useful, so you can do more without flipping the phone open every time.

The compact size makes it super easy to slip into any pocket or small bag. Samsung’s AI features watch how you use the phone and offer suggestions that actually help instead of being annoying. The camera modes take advantage of the unique form factor, letting you take hands-free selfies using the external display as a viewfinder.

Galaxy Watch8 Series Goes All-In on Health

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch8 series focuses heavily on health tracking and giving you personalized insights about your wellness. The lineup includes three different models: the regular Galaxy Watch8, the Galaxy Watch8 Classic, and a brand-new Galaxy Watch Ultra. Each one targets different types of users depending on what you need from a smartwatch.

The standard Galaxy Watch8 comes in 44mm and 40mm sizes with either Graphite or Silver colors. Samsung designed this one for everyday health tracking and looking good while doing it. The sensors got better for more accurate health readings, and the battery lasts longer so you don’t have to charge it every night. Sleep tracking works better now, and the exercise monitoring covers way more activities than before.

Galaxy Watch8 Classic brings that traditional watch look with modern smart features. It’s got a rotating bezel that feels satisfying to use and a quick button for easy navigation. This 46mm model comes in Black and White, appealing to people who want their smartwatch to look more like a regular watch. Samsung kept the premium build quality while adding all the latest health monitoring tech.

The new Galaxy Watch Ultra targets fitness enthusiasts and people who do outdoor activities. Samsung built this one to survive extreme conditions while tracking everything you do. It’s got advanced GPS, serious water resistance, and a battery that lasts way longer for those long hiking trips or workout sessions. The durability features make it perfect for people who are rough on their gear.

Samsung added this cool Now Bar feature to all the watches that keeps important stuff right where you can see it. The notification system got smarter too, showing you what matters without bombarding you with every little thing. Sleep tracking algorithms improved, and exercise monitoring covers more activities with better accuracy.

What You’ll Pay and Where to Get Them

Samsung made all these devices available through pretty much every channel you can think of: their website, Amazon, Best Buy, and major carriers like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. The wide availability means you can shop around for the best deals and financing options that work for your budget.

In the US, the Galaxy Z Fold7 starts at $1,999.99 for the base model with 256GB storage. Samsung offers financing options including 24-month payment plans and Pay in 4 installments of $500 each. You can choose from Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack, and an online-exclusive Mint color. Carriers are sweetening the deal too – Verizon offers the Galaxy Z Fold7 starting at $55.55 a month for 36 months on their device payment plan.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 makes foldable phones more accessible with pricing that starts around $1,099 for the base 256GB model. T-Mobile has it available for $45.84/month for 24 months, and it comes in Blue Shadow, Coral Red, and Jetblack colors. Samsung also created the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE as their most budget-friendly foldable option, though exact pricing wasn’t disclosed in the launch details.

The Galaxy Watch8 series includes multiple models at different price points. You can get the standard Galaxy Watch8, the premium Galaxy Watch8 Classic with its rotating bezel, and the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra for outdoor enthusiasts. Samsung offers these through their website and retail partners nationwide starting July 25.

Samsung’s pricing strategy shows they’re serious about making foldable technology mainstream while keeping the premium quality people expect. The various storage options and carrier financing plans let you pick exactly what fits your needs and budget, which is way better than being stuck with just one overpriced option.