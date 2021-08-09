The best beach resorts to visit in Asia

There is nothing like a tropical beach getaway paired with exceptional service, exclusive ambiance and comfortable interiors of a luxurious right-there-on-the-beach resort. Asia has a vast shoreline that is lined with some of the world’s most spectacular beaches and exclusive resorts.

While the southeast region of the continent caters to low-budget travelers, there are some luxurious resorts known for their impeccable amenities, delectable menu and unique design. Here are the best Asian beach resorts to get inspired for your next seaside vacation.

Four Season Resort, Langkawi, Malaysia

Set on the beach and surrounded by lush jungle, Langkawi’s Four Season Resort is an unrivaled five-pearl property in Malaysia. This exclusive getaway features beachfront villas with wooden design accents, outdoor terrazzo bathtubs, verandas and private pools. It is perfect for romantic and family-friendly getaways, with intimate beach dinners, spa treatments in waterside cabanas, and an adult-only pool. It has restaurants, bars, pools, a fitness center and a private beach.

Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort, Sri Lanka

Located along a secluded stretch of Sri Lanka’s southernmost coastline, Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort is 20 kilometers from Mulgirigala Raja Maha Viharaya, an ancient rock temple. It features elegant rooms with flat screens, Nespresso machines, and balconies or terraces; some with ocean views. The airy villas feature living rooms and private plunge pools, with Wi-Fi and room service. The resort also has four restaurants, a spa, and an outdoor pool with a bar.

Samabe Bali, Indonesia

The Samabe Bali is a beautiful and luxurious beachfront resort perched on a cliff. It features 81 elegant suites and villas with a stylish blend of contemporary and traditional Indonesian décor, high-end amenities and balconies offering vast ocean views. The villas have private infinity pools and two bedrooms. It also offers a private beach, spa, two restaurants, fitness center, two bars and a lounge for the guests to enjoy their holiday in luxury.

Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, Vietnam

Overlooking Ninh Van Bay, Six Senses Ninh Van Bay is an exclusive private island resort with 58 luxury accommodations – all done in Six Senses signature eco-chic design. The 1- and 2-bedroom villas have hillside or beachfront settings and include stylish bathrooms with free-standing wooden tubs, private plunge pools and bay views. The resort offers spectacular views of rock formations, a coral reef, a golden sand beach and towering mountains. There are 3 restaurants, a wine cave and a cocktail bar, a yoga pavilion and a gym.

Soneva Kiri, Koh Kut, Thailand

Located within a lush ocean-bordering jungle in Thailand, Soneva Kiri features ultra-spacious villas with private pools and outdoor bathrooms. This eco-friendly beach resort has furnished decks and terraces, electric buggies, living rooms and beds with mosquito netting. Each villa has free Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs, while some have steam rooms, gyms, spa treatment areas and tree houses with bunk beds. There is an outdoor cinema, an observatory and a bamboo playground.